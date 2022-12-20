Brunei vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Suzuki Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Brunei vs. Thailand
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Brunei vs Thailand, as well as the latest news from the Kuala Lumpur Stadium. Stay tuned for live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Brunei vs Thailand live?
If you want to watch the match Brunei vs Thailand live it will be available on TV through FPT Play.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Brunei vs Thailand in AFF Suzuki Cup?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Channarong Promsriekaew, a midfielder who plays for Chonburi, has scored two goals this season. The young player, who is only 21 years old, has already played two matches with the first team of the Thailand national team.
Watch out for this player in Brunei
Razimie Ramlli who scored two goals in the qualification for the AFF Suzuki Cup. He is currently playing in the Singapore league for DPMM FC and has played 12 games for the national team, scoring five goals;
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thai national team has played two friendlies in the month of December in which they beat Burma 6-0 but in the most recent one they lost by the minimum against Chinese Taipei (0-1). In September they played in the Kings Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout against Malaysia but won in the bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago. They will be in the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group C with six points, but finished among the top five runners-up to qualify for the Asian tournament.
How is the Brunei team coming along?
Bruné i comes after earning a place in the AFF Suzuki Cup by beating Timor-Leste in the play-offs by 6-3 on aggregate. The other matches played this year have been friendly matches in which they only beat Laos 1-0. While they lost the three friendly matches they played; Maldives, Malaysia and Laos. This was left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the first phase to be eliminated in the qualifying round against Mongolia.
Background
This will be the first ever meeting between Brunei and Thailand in the first group stage match of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2022.
Venue: The match will be played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium located in Malaysia and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brunei and Thailand meet on the first day of the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup and are in Group A along with Cambodia, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brunei vs Thailand in AFF Suzuki Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.