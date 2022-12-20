Highlights and Goals: Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City in EFL Carabao Cup
4:45 PMan hour ago

Thank you very much for joining us to watch Southampton vs Lincoln City for the fourth matchday of the EFL Carabao Cup.
4:41 PMan hour ago

90+4'

End of the match.
4:40 PMan hour ago

90+3'

Yellow card for Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln).
4:39 PMan hour ago

90+2'

Samuel Edouzie (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the left is just wide of the left post.
4:36 PM2 hours ago

90'

Che Adams (Southampton) commits a foul on Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln).
4:33 PM2 hours ago

86'

Lincoln Change

In: Jordon Garrick

Out: Joe Walsh

4:32 PM2 hours ago

84'

Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) right footed shot from medium range on the right is off target.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

82'

Foul by Mohamed Elyonoussi (Southampton) on Matty Virtue (Lincoln).
4:26 PM2 hours ago

77'

Southampton change

In: Moussa Djenepo

Out: Theo Walcott

4:25 PM2 hours ago

76'

Southampton substitution

In: E Bishop

Out: Daniel Mandroiu

4:23 PM2 hours ago

74'

SOUTHAMPTON GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL, Che Adams increases the lead and scores his brace with a right-footed shot that skims into the net!
4:20 PM2 hours ago

72'

Lincoln Change

In: Tom Hopper

Out: Ben House

4:19 PM2 hours ago

70'

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) header from the middle of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
4:17 PM2 hours ago

67'

Matty Virtue (Lincoln) fouls Mohamed Elyonoussi (Southampton).
4:12 PM2 hours ago

62'

Changes at Southampton

In: Stuart Armstrong, Samuel Edouzie and Theo Walcott.

Out: Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker and Adam Armstrong.

4:05 PM2 hours ago

58'

Charles Vernam (Lincoln) left footed shot from long range on the left is off target.
4:01 PM2 hours ago

55'

Adam Armstrong (Southampton) fouls Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln).
3:59 PM2 hours ago

53'

Corner for Lincoln City.
3:58 PM2 hours ago

52'

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved by the goalkeeper.
3:57 PM2 hours ago

47'

Lyanco (Southampton) right footed shot from half distance goes just wide of the right post.
3:54 PM2 hours ago

45'

Southampton change

In: Duje Caleta-Car

Out: Armel Bella-Kotchap

3:53 PM2 hours ago

Second part

The second half begins at St Mary's.
3:33 PM3 hours ago

45+3'

End of the first half.
3:33 PM3 hours ago

45+1'

Corner for Southampton.
3:30 PM3 hours ago

42'

Charles Vernam (Lincoln) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is saved in the hands of the goalkeeper.
3:27 PM3 hours ago

39'

Romain Perraud (Southampton) fouls Regan Poole (Lincoln).
3:22 PM3 hours ago

36'

Regan Poole (Lincoln) fouls Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
3:21 PM3 hours ago

34'

Offside of Southampton.
3:20 PM3 hours ago

29'

Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from the middle of the box is blocked.
3:15 PM3 hours ago

28'

Foul by Daniel Mandroiu (Southampton) on Armel Bella-Kotchap (Lincoln).
3:13 PM3 hours ago

25'

SOUTHAMPTON GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL, now they scored in the goal that was and scored on the half hour mark by Che Adams with a powerful header from the center of the area.
3:08 PM3 hours ago

22'

Corner for Southampton.
3:06 PM3 hours ago

20'

Foul by Lyanco (Southampton) on Charles Vernam (Lincoln).
3:04 PM3 hours ago

16'

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the right is deflected wide to the left side of the goal.
3:00 PM3 hours ago

11'

Offside of Lincoln City.
2:54 PM3 hours ago

7'

Foul by Ben House (Lincoln) on Lyanco (Southamton).
2:53 PM3 hours ago

5'

Daniel Mandroiu (Lincoln) right footed shot from half distance is blocked.
2:49 PM3 hours ago

2'

SOUTHAMPTON'S AUTOGOAL! Gavin Bazunu misses the target and scores an own goal to give Lincoln City the lead.
2:48 PM3 hours ago

1'

Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) on Ben House (Lincoln).
2:47 PM3 hours ago

Start of the match

Kick-off at the St Mary's!
2:46 PM3 hours ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
2:43 PM3 hours ago

Next match

Southampton's next match will be a Premier League game against Brighton on December 26.

Lincoln City's next match will be League One against Burton Albion on December 26.

2:34 PM4 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium

The teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
2:32 PM4 hours ago

Prediction

Given the previous results between the two teams, Southampton will most likely be the champions.
2:29 PM4 hours ago

Referee

The referee in charge of this match is Jarred Gilett.
2:09 PM4 hours ago

Lineup - Lincoln City

Carl Rushworth; Paudie O'Connor, Adam Jackson, Joe Walsh; Sean Roughan, Max Sanders, Matty Virtue-Thick, Regan Poole; Daniel Mandroiu, Ben House, Charles Vernam. D. T.: Mark Kennedy.
2:07 PM4 hours ago

Lineup - Southampton

Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud; James Ward, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Adam Armstrong, Che Adams. D. T.: Nathan Jones.
2:01 PM4 hours ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the match will start at St Mary's. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
10:00 AM8 hours ago

Tune in here Southampton vs Lincoln City Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Southampton vs Lincoln City match, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AM8 hours ago

How to watch Southampton vs Lincoln City Online?

If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star+ and ESPN+.

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

9:50 AM8 hours ago

What time is Southampton vs Lincoln City?

This is the kickoff time for the Southampton vs Lincoln City match on December 20, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+

Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+

Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+

Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+

Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+

USA (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+

Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+

Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star+

Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+

Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+

9:45 AM8 hours ago

History

They have met 16 times in different competitions. Southampton have the advantage with nine wins, while Lincoln City have won just two. They have drawn on five occasions.
9:40 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Lincoln City

Like its rival, Lincoln City has had a season to forget. One of their key players to keep them going is their 23-year-old striker, Ben House, number 18, who has five goals and one assist in League One, and one goal in the EFL Cup.
9:35 AM9 hours ago

Key player - Southampton

It has not been a perfect season, of course, but Southampton will always have a great team that will give everything for their colors. One of their strongest warriors is Che Adams, who has four goals and one assist in the Premier League, and another two goals in the EFL Cup.
9:30 AM9 hours ago

Lincoln City

The third division team does not have the best outlook either. In League One, they have 27 points in 20 matches, which places them in 14th place in the table. In the EFL Cup, they have two wins and a draw.
9:25 AM9 hours ago

Southampton

Southampton is not in the best moment. They have only managed to get 12 points in 15 matches in the Premier League and therefore, they remain in the 19th position of the table, on the verge of relegation. In the EFL Cup, the outlook may be a little better, as they have one win and one draw.
9:20 AM9 hours ago

Stadium

The stadium designated for this match is Southampton's home, St Mary's Stadium, located precisely in the city of Southampton in England. Since the 80's, the club was planning to replace the stadium of that time, The Dell. They thought of remodeling the stadium by changing the seats as the Taylor Report required that, but by remodeling them, the stadium would only have capacity for 15,000 people so they decided to build another stadium. In August 2001, St Mary's Stadium was finally opened and has been the official home of Southampton ever since. It is a fourth-tier stadium with a capacity of 32,689.

9:15 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Carabao Cup Match: Southampton vs Lincoln City live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
