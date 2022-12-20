Highlights and Goals: Southampton 2-1 Lincoln City in EFL Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
End of transmission
Thank you very much for joining us to watch Southampton vs Lincoln City for the fourth matchday of the EFL Carabao Cup. Follow the sports information on VAVEL.
90+4'
End of the match.
90+3'
Yellow card for Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln).
90+2'
Samuel Edouzie (Southampton) left footed shot from long range on the left is just wide of the left post.
90'
Che Adams (Southampton) commits a foul on Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln).
86'
Lincoln Change
In: Jordon Garrick
Out: Joe Walsh
84'
Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) right footed shot from medium range on the right is off target.
82'
Foul by Mohamed Elyonoussi (Southampton) on Matty Virtue (Lincoln).
77'
Southampton change
In: Moussa Djenepo
Out: Theo Walcott
76'
Southampton substitution
In: E Bishop
Out: Daniel Mandroiu
74'
SOUTHAMPTON GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL, Che Adams increases the lead and scores his brace with a right-footed shot that skims into the net!
72'
Lincoln Change
In: Tom Hopper
Out: Ben House
70'
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) header from the middle of the box misses to the left side of the goal.
67'
Matty Virtue (Lincoln) fouls Mohamed Elyonoussi (Southampton).
62'
Changes at Southampton
In: Stuart Armstrong, Samuel Edouzie and Theo Walcott.
Out: Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker and Adam Armstrong.
58'
Charles Vernam (Lincoln) left footed shot from long range on the left is off target.
55'
Adam Armstrong (Southampton) fouls Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln).
53'
Corner for Lincoln City.
52'
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved by the goalkeeper.
47'
Lyanco (Southampton) right footed shot from half distance goes just wide of the right post.
45'
Southampton change
In: Duje Caleta-Car
Out: Armel Bella-Kotchap
Second part
The second half begins at St Mary's.
45+3'
End of the first half.
45+1'
Corner for Southampton.
42'
Charles Vernam (Lincoln) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is saved in the hands of the goalkeeper.
39'
Romain Perraud (Southampton) fouls Regan Poole (Lincoln).
36'
Regan Poole (Lincoln) fouls Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
34'
Offside of Southampton.
29'
Romain Perraud (Southampton) left footed shot from the middle of the box is blocked.
28'
Foul by Daniel Mandroiu (Southampton) on Armel Bella-Kotchap (Lincoln).
25'
SOUTHAMPTON GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL, now they scored in the goal that was and scored on the half hour mark by Che Adams with a powerful header from the center of the area.
22'
Corner for Southampton.
20'
Foul by Lyanco (Southampton) on Charles Vernam (Lincoln).
16'
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the right is deflected wide to the left side of the goal.
11'
Offside of Lincoln City.
7'
Foul by Ben House (Lincoln) on Lyanco (Southamton).
5'
Daniel Mandroiu (Lincoln) right footed shot from half distance is blocked.
2'
SOUTHAMPTON'S AUTOGOAL! Gavin Bazunu misses the target and scores an own goal to give Lincoln City the lead.
1'
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) on Ben House (Lincoln).
Start of the match
Kick-off at the St Mary's!
Field trip
The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Next match
Southampton's next match will be a Premier League game against Brighton on December 26.
Lincoln City's next match will be League One against Burton Albion on December 26.
Arrival at the stadium
The teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
Prediction
Given the previous results between the two teams, Southampton will most likely be the champions.
Referee
The referee in charge of this match is Jarred Gilett.
Lineup - Lincoln City
Carl Rushworth; Paudie O'Connor, Adam Jackson, Joe Walsh; Sean Roughan, Max Sanders, Matty Virtue-Thick, Regan Poole; Daniel Mandroiu, Ben House, Charles Vernam. D. T.: Mark Kennedy.
Lineup - Southampton
Gavin Bazunu; Kyle Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud; James Ward, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Adam Armstrong, Che Adams. D. T.: Nathan Jones.
45 minutes to go!
In 45 minutes the match will start at St Mary's. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
Tune in here Southampton vs Lincoln City Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Southampton vs Lincoln City match, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Southampton vs Lincoln City Online?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star+ and ESPN+.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Southampton vs Lincoln City?
This is the kickoff time for the Southampton vs Lincoln City match on December 20, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star+
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+
History
They have met 16 times in different competitions. Southampton have the advantage with nine wins, while Lincoln City have won just two. They have drawn on five occasions.
Key player - Lincoln City
Like its rival, Lincoln City has had a season to forget. One of their key players to keep them going is their 23-year-old striker, Ben House, number 18, who has five goals and one assist in League One, and one goal in the EFL Cup.
Key player - Southampton
It has not been a perfect season, of course, but Southampton will always have a great team that will give everything for their colors. One of their strongest warriors is Che Adams, who has four goals and one assist in the Premier League, and another two goals in the EFL Cup.
Lincoln City
The third division team does not have the best outlook either. In League One, they have 27 points in 20 matches, which places them in 14th place in the table. In the EFL Cup, they have two wins and a draw.
Southampton
Southampton is not in the best moment. They have only managed to get 12 points in 15 matches in the Premier League and therefore, they remain in the 19th position of the table, on the verge of relegation. In the EFL Cup, the outlook may be a little better, as they have one win and one draw.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is Southampton's home, St Mary's Stadium, located precisely in the city of Southampton in England. Since the 80's, the club was planning to replace the stadium of that time, The Dell. They thought of remodeling the stadium by changing the seats as the Taylor Report required that, but by remodeling them, the stadium would only have capacity for 15,000 people so they decided to build another stadium. In August 2001, St Mary's Stadium was finally opened and has been the official home of Southampton ever since. It is a fourth-tier stadium with a capacity of 32,689.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Carabao Cup Match: Southampton vs Lincoln City live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.