Atlas vs Mazatlan Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa SKY Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Atlas vs Mazatlan live on TV.
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Mazatlan live online
Atlas vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Atlas vs Mazatlan, match corresponding to the third round of the SKY Cup?
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 21:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Australia: 23:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours
Atlas Statements
"That is still being discussed with the board of directors, it is still being observed. We have given permission to see how we are doing from the preseason to these games that started today, to see where we need to continue advancing. There is nothing concrete that I can tell you, but after this match we will analyze, we will continue in talks to see what is best for the team."
"In reality the conclusions are positive, we are in a process of adaptation. These preparation matches help us to see what physical level the players are at. The intention to play where we want to play was seen for several lapses".
How is Mazatlan coming?
How does Atlas arrive?