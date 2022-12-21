Atlas vs Mazatlan Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa SKY Match
Stay tuned to follow Atlas vs Mazatlan live on TV.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Mazatlan live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Jalisco. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Mazatlan live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Atlas vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from the live streams on the ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Atlas vs Mazatlan, match corresponding to the third round of the SKY Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the match Atlas vs Mazatlan on December 19, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 05:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 21:00 PM 

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours

Atlas Statements

Benjamín Mora spoke after the match against Santos: "It is an issue that the board of directors is closely observing. Apparently, it is a registration issue, an administrative situation. I don't know the exact reasons why he can't participate at the moment. We are going to review it carefully tomorrow. The window opens in January and I'm sure things will be accelerated to have him very soon.

"That is still being discussed with the board of directors, it is still being observed. We have given permission to see how we are doing from the preseason to these games that started today, to see where we need to continue advancing. There is nothing concrete that I can tell you, but after this match we will analyze, we will continue in talks to see what is best for the team."

"In reality the conclusions are positive, we are in a process of adaptation. These preparation matches help us to see what physical level the players are at. The intention to play where we want to play was seen for several lapses".

How is Mazatlan coming?

Mazatlán arrives at this match after losing to Chivas by the minimum score, in addition to earning a point in their first match after a scoreless draw.

How does Atlas arrive?

Atlas has played two duels in this SKY Cup, of these matches they have tied one and lost another at the last minute, so they will be looking for a win in this match.

The match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Atlas vs Mazatlan match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Atlas vs Mazatlan, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the SKY Cup. The match will take place at the Jalisco Stadium at 22:00hrs.
