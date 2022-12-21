Pumas vs Necaxa Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa SKY Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for Pumas vs Necaxa live coverage here

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs Necaxa live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
2:55 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Pumas vs Necaxa live online

The match will be televised on TUDN.

Atlas vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from ViX App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is the match Pumas vs Necaxa, match corresponding to the third matchday of the SKY Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Pumas vs Necaxa match on December 19, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET

Mexico: 19:00 hours

Paraguay: 19:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 7:00 PM

India: 19:00 PM 

Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 PM

2:45 PM3 hours ago

Necaxa Statements

Andres Lillini spoke about this important match: "Surely the feeling of seeing the players in front of me will be there, but above all else it's about winning the game. It's the first time I've faced this, but it will only be for a little while. After that I will concentrate on winning.

"It seems to me that all the teams should be allowed to play because it is to observe the new players, I had to return them to Aguascalientes to train with the U20 and play with them."

"We have to draw conclusions for January 6. They should have players, hopefully they can do it so that they have playing rhythm and especially here in Toluca it is quite good for us because of the altitude."

"FIFA opens the window for international transfers until January 4, we will have to wait until that date for them to play. It seems to me that all the teams should let them play because it's to observe the new players, I had to send them back to train with the U-20 team and play with them".

2:40 PM3 hours ago

Statements by Pumas

Rafael Puente spoke to the media after the defeat against Cruz Azul: "We are aware that this is preseason work and we have a total of eight matches in the month of December and that leads us to a dosage of minutes that makes us plan everything regardless of how a game or the result turns out, in addition to testing young players to see if we send some to the U-20 or to Pumas Tabasco and we won't go against that, we have everything planned". 

"There is no pressure on us because we know that on January 8 a very important tournament starts and we are busy with our day-to-day work. We leave with the bitterness of the defeat, but with a positive feeling, that we dominated the game and with the awareness that we have to change specific mistakes. We scored the goals that we scored.

"In the positions, in the attacking front, preferably someone who is versatile and can fulfill two or three functions in the attacking front." 

"The first thing I want to comment is that I had not had the opportunity with a role within the team to witness what this very great fan base is. It is a privilege that all of us at the club value."

2:35 PM4 hours ago

How does Necaxa arrive?

Necaxa tied América to three goals, so they will be looking for a victory against the university team, who will be a complicated team and will defend the score.

2:30 PM4 hours ago

How are Pumas coming in?

Pumas arrives after losing two goals to one in their match against Cruz Azul, leaving a sour taste in their fans as they were expecting a victory.

2:25 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

The Pumas vs Necaxa match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
2:20 PM4 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Pumas vs Necaxa live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the SKY Cup. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at 8:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo