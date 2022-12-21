Pumas vs Necaxa Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa SKY Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Pumas vs Necaxa live coverage here
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Necaxa live online
Atlas vs Mazatlan can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Pumas vs Necaxa, match corresponding to the third matchday of the SKY Cup?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 7:00 PM
India: 19:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 PM
Necaxa Statements
"It seems to me that all the teams should be allowed to play because it is to observe the new players, I had to return them to Aguascalientes to train with the U20 and play with them."
"We have to draw conclusions for January 6. They should have players, hopefully they can do it so that they have playing rhythm and especially here in Toluca it is quite good for us because of the altitude."
"FIFA opens the window for international transfers until January 4, we will have to wait until that date for them to play. It seems to me that all the teams should let them play because it's to observe the new players, I had to send them back to train with the U-20 team and play with them".
Statements by Pumas
"There is no pressure on us because we know that on January 8 a very important tournament starts and we are busy with our day-to-day work. We leave with the bitterness of the defeat, but with a positive feeling, that we dominated the game and with the awareness that we have to change specific mistakes. We scored the goals that we scored.
"In the positions, in the attacking front, preferably someone who is versatile and can fulfill two or three functions in the attacking front."
"The first thing I want to comment is that I had not had the opportunity with a role within the team to witness what this very great fan base is. It is a privilege that all of us at the club value."
How does Necaxa arrive?
How are Pumas coming in?