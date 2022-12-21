Goald and Highlights: Juventud 0-3 Sevilla in Copa del Rey 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
THANK YOU FOR FOLLOWING LIVE ON VAVEL
Thank you for following Juventud vs Sevilla live, continue to visit the VAVEL portal to keep up to date with everything that is happening in the world of sports.
IT'S OVER
The match is over, Juventud Torremolinos falls against Sevilla and the Andalusian team wins to advance to the next round of the Copa del Rey.
85
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
80
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
69
Francisco Castillo (Juventud Torremolinos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66
Offside, Sevilla. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.
65
Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62
Offside, Juventud Torremolinos. Francisco Castillo tries a through ball, but Javi Forján is caught offside.
57
Own goal by Dani Fernández, Juventud Torremolinos. Juventud Torremolinos 0, Sevilla 2.
54
Foul by Javier Amaya (Juventud Torremolinos).
52
Offside, Juventud Torremolinos. Javi López tries a through ball, but Francisco Castillo is caught offside.
46
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) ha visto tarjeta amarilla por juego peligroso.
End of first half
Sevilla and Juventud go to the break, with the Andalusians leading by the minimum.
45
Penalty conceded by Daniel Lavela (Juventud Torremolinos) after a foul in the penalty area.
34
Carlos Álvarez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31
Goal! Juventud Torremolinos 0, Sevilla 1. Carlos Álvarez (Sevilla) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Rafa Mir.
27
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21
Offside, Sevilla. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Carlos Álvarez is caught offside.
15
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12
Foul by Javier Amaya (Juventud Torremolinos).
9
Offside, Juventud Torremolinos. Francisco Castillo tries a through ball, but Javier Amaya is caught offside.
6
Francisco Castillo (Juventud Torremolinos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
THE MATCH BEGINS
The game starts between Sevilla and Juventud, both are looking for the victory in this Copa del Rey knockout duel.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast between Sevilla and Juventud of Spain, both clubs play another round of the Copa del Rey in the quest to advance to the next phase.
JUVENTUD'S LINEUP LIST
This is the lineup that sends the Juventud squad to the pitch to try to get the victory and advance to the next round of the Copa del Rey by beating Sevilla.
SEVILLA'S LINE-UP LIST
This is the lineup that sends the Andalusian team to the pitch to try to get the victory and advance to the next round of the Copa del Rey beating Juventud.
SURPRISE SIGNING?
As reported by 'EstadioDeportivo', Sevilla have set their eyes on Miguel Crespo, as did Olympique Marseille, as they believe he would be the best possible reinforcement for their midfield. The Portuguese is very much liked within the sporting direction of Sevilla and economically comes out much better price.
INJURIES IN SEVILLA
Injuries to Alex Telles and Delaney. The Brazilian player was injured at the World Cup and is not expected until February, as is the Danish midfielder, whose injury is expected to keep him out for two months. In addition, Marcao will also have to undergo surgery on his femoral biceps injury.
WITH SOME ABSENTEES
Sevilla will still not be able to count on their full arsenal as some players are still with their national team a few days after the end of Qatar 2022, such is the case of Bono and En-Nesyri who are still with Morocco to celebrate their passage to the semifinals for the first time in history. And, of course, the joy of the sevillista players called up by the Albiceleste, who lifted their third World Cup on the 18th: Papu Gómez, Acuña and Montiel, who scored the final penalty that gave them the victory against France.
LAST DUEL OF THE YOUTH
On the other hand, unlike Sevilla, Juventud already played for their lives in the Copa del Rey after facing Huesca in the first round of elimination. The match was very even, with Juventud leaving their soul on the pitch and their life in every ball they fought for, so they managed to get a 2-2 draw that took them to the extension of the match to define the winner on penalties. In the end, Juventud put a blow on the table by eliminating a second division team and now they will want to do the same with the Andalusians.
SEVILLA'S LAST DUEL
In its last preparation duel, Sevilla faced Volendam in a friendly match at the Sports City of the Sevillian Club, the team led by Sampaoli took advantage of the previous work done to gain confidence in this duel and beat the visitors by a resounding score of 7-0, the same that they will seek to reflect in this duel as they face a team from the third division of Spain. Likewise, if they win this match, it will be very useful to reaffirm the union and confidence that Sevilla needs to fight against the adversity of the season.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The World Cup in Qatar came to an end and little by little the national leagues and competitions are resuming their normal activity before the end of the year to continue giving way to the 2022-23 season. In the case of Spain, the soccer activity will restart with the actions of the Copa del Rey to then give way to the actions in LaLiga, in this match, Sevilla and Juventud will face each other to define the winner that will access the next knockout round of the Cup and continue with the dream of lifting a title at the end of seasons.
Tune in here Juventud vs Sevilla Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventud vs Sevilla match.
What time is Juventud vs Sevilla match for Copa del Rey?
This is the start time of the game Juventud vs Sevilla of 21th December in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 PM
Bolivia: 15:00 PM
Brazil: 16:00 PM
Chile: 15:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 14:00 PM
Uruguay: 16:00 PM
Venezuela: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this Juventud player:
The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, Javier Amaya Corredera, the current striker has been an important piece throughout the season for Juventud and proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Sevilla player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Isco Alarcón, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Sevilla and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last Juventud lineup:
Zarco Jimenez; M. Garcia, I. Heredia, D. Fernandez, M. Urbina; F. Castillo, G. Stoeten, F. Caturla; Javi Lopez, Javi Amaya, A. Chamorro.
Sevilla's last lineup:
Bono; J. Navas, N. Kouassi, K. Rekik, A. Telles; I. Rakitic, N. Gudelj; E. Lamela, O. Torres, Isco; R. Mir.
Background:
Juventud and Sevilla had never faced each other in the whole history so this will be the first duel between both squads since there is no record of any friendly or official clash, so both squads will seek to stay with the first victory of the beginning of the history between the two.
About the Stadium:
The "El Pozuelo" stadium is a field intended for amateur and semi-professional level soccer practice and is located in Malaga, Spain. It is the home stadium of Juventud de España, which plays its home matches in the third division of Spain. It has a capacity for only 3000 spectators.
Looking for a surprise
On the other hand, Juventud of Spain did not have any break due to the Qatar World Cup as the club plays in the third division of Spain and continued to have actions throughout the month of November so on the soccer paper it is the team that could give Sevilla the surprise, considering that the Andalusians are resuming the pace recently while Juventud has not lowered the level of intensity of its revolutions. Speaking only of the Copa del Rey, Juventud eliminated Huesca, a second division team in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie, so they bring the spirits high to eliminate Sevilla.
Need to play perfect
Sevilla had a bad start to the season, as they started to fall in the last places of the general table and were left out of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, although the wound did not hurt so much as they at least managed to qualify for the Europa League. Likewise, during the first process of the season they lost their coach Lopetegui and found a new one called Jorge Sampaoli, and although the collective game improved, Sevilla is still in trouble as relegation continues to haunt them and the joys have begun to lack for the faithful fans of the Sánchez Pizjuán who have endured a hard road and with the hope of seeing Sevilla again in the top positions.
Action restarts in Spain
The actions of the Qatar 2022 World Cup have come to an end after a month of emotions on the part of the teams that competed for the world reign, now, normality returns to invade soccer because before the end of the year clubs around the world and specifically in Europe must play some matches corresponding to the local leagues and cup tournaments to resume the rhythm that was counted on at the beginning of the season and not delay the calendar of the season. In this duel, Sevilla will have to face Juventud as part of the Copa del Rey, the Andalusians need to get the victory and start with the right foot the restart of the season after the bad step they had in the first three months of the campaign, on the other hand, Juventud has the mission to impose conditions on its rival and put a blow on the table in Spanish soccer by getting the qualification over a rival of the highest category.
Kick-off time
The Juventud vs Sevilla match will be played at El Pozuelo Estadio, Malaga, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Copa del Rey: Juventud vs Sevilla!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.