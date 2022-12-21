Highlights: Leeds United 2-4 Monaco in Club Friendly 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Leeds United 2-4 Monaco match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90+3'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLL!!! Joe Gelhardt scores from eleven steps and marks the second for Leeds.
90+2'
PENALTY! Robin Koch is brought down inside the area and the maximum penalty is scored for Leeds.
90'
2 more minutes are added.
85'
Very little from Leeds in this second half, the 3 goals against starting the second half were very impressive and they have not managed to overcome.
75'
The match is over from minute 55' and we just wait for it to finish. Monaco withdrew many of their starters to give youngsters a chance.
60'
Surprising start for Monaco that scored 3 goals in a matter of 10 minutes and secured the victory. We'll see if Leeds is able to respond.
55'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLL!!! Now Breel Embolo takes a shot and marks his second of the day.
52'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLL!!! Again Ismail Jakobs receives a ball inside the area and scores his brace.
47'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLL!!! Gelson Martins shoots inside the area and scores the second for Monaco.
45'
Start the second half.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a 1-goal draw between both teams.
45'
1 more minute is added.
40'
The pace remains the same and the two teams try to put the second.
30'
The tie between both teams remains.
25'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL!!! Breel Embolo finishes off with a header and scores the tie for Monaco.
20'
Leeds' pressure works and they manage to open the scoring. Very little of Monaco so far.
First one!
This is Robin Koch's header to put the first for Leeds:
GGGGGOOOOAAAALLLL!!! KOCH HEADS IN! 1-0
11'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!! Robin Koch's header to open the scoring in favor of the locals.
10'
A very even start on the playing field, both teams looking to prevail and open the scoring but we still have no clear options.
0'
Start the game at Elland Road.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols.
Monaco starting XI!
These are Monaco's headlines for today's game:
These are Monaco's headlines for today's game:
‣ #LUFCASM pic.twitter.com/zN36v8mQDp
Leeds lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Leeds United for today's game:
These are the eleven that start for Leeds United for today's game:
Referee
Michael Salisbury will be the central referee in the International Friendly between Leeds United and Monaco in 2022.
Long-term player!
Leeds United announced that Struijk Pascal has renewed with the team until 2027:
Leeds United announced that Struijk Pascal has renewed with the team until 2027:
Here is Mónaco!
The Monaco team is already at Elland Road for today's game:
The Monaco team is already at Elland Road for today's game:
‣ #LUFCASM pic.twitter.com/ZTvrlf2gTj
Transmission!
Monaco announced that the game can be followed on its YouTube channel:
Monaco announced that the game can be followed on its YouTube channel:
First time!
This will be the first time the two clubs will face each other in a friendly match, but AS Monaco is expected to emerge as the heavy favorites due to their better squad.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the game between Leeds United and Monaco kicking off at Elland Road. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Leeds United vs Monaco live from the 2022 Friendly Match!
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Monaco online and live from the Club Friendly 2022?
This is the start time of the Leeds United vs Monaco match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 14 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 15 hours without Transmission
Chile: 14 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 13 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 13 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 14 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours in No Transmission
Paraguay: 15 hours without Transmission
Peru: 13 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 15 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 14 hours without Transmission
Ben Yedder, a must see player!
The Monaco striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman begins a new season in Ligue 1 after a good season last, where they finished in third place in Ligue 1 and in the eighth in the Champions League. In that season, Ben Yedder contributed 32 goals and 7 assists in 52 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Monaco arrive?
Monaco starts its preseason looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and to have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made great moves, among the casualties those of Aurélien Tchouameni, Pietro Pellegri and Strahinja Pavlovic stand out, but the board has known how to react on time and they have replaced these casualties with great players, Takumi Minamino and Breel Embolo arrived. Monaco will continue to search for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, the team finished in third place in Ligue 1, 17 points behind champions PSG. The French failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage and subsequently fell in the round of 16 against Portugal's Braga in the Europa League. This season, the objective is to have better results in local competitions and to be able to fight for a place in the Champions League.
Luis Sinisterra, a must see player!
The new winger from Leeds is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to be at the top of the Premier League. During last season he played 49 games, where he had 23 goals and 14 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Leeds get here?
Leeds United comes to this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for the European positions in the Premier League, after closing last season in seventeenth place with 38, after 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 defeats. The team has made 9 additions, being Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca the most important. The team suffered a couple of very important casualties and was forced to make several moves to replace these casualties, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips left. The Leeds team will seek to be one of the protagonists within the Premier League and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates.
Where's the game?
The Elland Road located in the city of Leeds will be the venue for this duel between two teams looking to restart their seasons in their respective leagues in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 37,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1897.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leeds United vs Monaco match, corresponding to the 2022 Friendly Match. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 2:00 p.m. sharp.