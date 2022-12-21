Highlights: Livingston vs Celtic in Scottish Championship
Photo: Celtic

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:46 PMan hour ago

90'+ 8'

End of the game. Celtic win!
4:39 PMan hour ago

86'

Bernabei is shown a yellow card after fouling.
4:29 PMan hour ago

71'

Abada do ended up annulled after prolonged decision by VAR.
4:28 PMan hour ago

62'

Kyogo card for foul on Anderson
4:06 PM2 hours ago

56'

Montano commits a foul and receives a yellow card.
4:05 PM2 hours ago

54'

Bernnabei replaces Ralston.
4:00 PM2 hours ago

47'

Yellow card to Omeonga for fouling Jota.
3:59 PM2 hours ago

46'

Boyes comes on for Obileye.
3:58 PM2 hours ago

45'

The second half begins.
3:44 PM2 hours ago

45+3'

End of first half.
3:43 PM2 hours ago

45+2'

Nicky Devlin managed to hit the ball in a good finish. Livingston goal!
3:42 PM2 hours ago

45'

Abada leaves Kyogo in front of the goal and he successfully finishes. Celtic widens!
3:33 PM2 hours ago

43'

Taylor finds Jota in the area, but his shot is saved by the goalkeeper.
3:27 PM2 hours ago

28'

Kyogo kicks and wins a corner.
3:13 PM3 hours ago

22'

Ayo Obileye scores an own goal after a low cross.
3:06 PM3 hours ago

15'

Hatate kicks from inside the area and goes close when Celtic press.
3:03 PM3 hours ago

9'

Jota takes a risk and gets a corner.
3:02 PM3 hours ago

4'

All the action so far has been in and around the Livingston goal.
2:52 PM3 hours ago

0'

Start the match.
2:00 PM4 hours ago

Holders

1:55 PM4 hours ago

Stadium

1:50 PM4 hours ago

Holders

1:45 PM4 hours ago

How and where to watch the Livingston vs Celtic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:40 PM4 hours ago

What time is Livingston vs Celtic match for Scottish Championship?

This is the start time of the game Livingston vs Celtic of 21th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 15 pm: Star +

Bolivia 15 pm:  Star +

Brazil 16 pm:  Star +

Chile 15 pm:  Star +

Colombia 15 pm: Star +

Ecuador 15  pm: Star +

USA 1 pm ET: Star +

Spain 22 pm: Star +

Mexico 1 pm: Star +

Paraguay 15 pm: Star +

Peru 15 pm: Star +

Uruguay 15 pm: Star +

Venezuela 15 pm: Star +

1:35 PM4 hours ago

The boss

1:30 PM4 hours ago

Interview (Livingston -David Martindale)

“First of all, I would like to put on record my thanks to Hibernian for allowing the player the opportunity to join us here in Livingston. I'm really happy to put Steven on the line. He has been training with me for the last week and again a big thank you to everyone at Hibs for allowing this to happen. Steven is at an age where I felt like we were a little light on quality and age profile. He's been doing extremely well in training and during the game time we've given him over the last week. I think we can help him reach the obvious potential he has. He has a fantastic left foot, an eye for goal and is comfortable in 1-1 situations – there's a lot to like about him. He now has the opportunity to play top flight football and from what I've seen over the last week he will become a very important member of our first team here. He has fitted in really well with the group and I am really looking forward to working with Steven and look forward to seeing him fight for a starting position in the coming weeks and months.”
1:25 PM5 hours ago

Interview (Celtic - Ange Postecoglou)

“He can definitely play there. I used him a lot back in Yokohama and he's very effective in the middle with his pressure. For us it's a good option and obviously we have two very good strikers in Kyogo and Giorgos Giakoumakis carrying most of the load and knocks on wood we have been very strong in keeping our players on the pitch and not having too many injuries. Having Daizen as an option in the middle, I think Liel can play in the middle at times, it just means we have cover if we need it. There will be times and maybe this year where we put Daizen in the middle, but he is certainly capable of playing a central role.”
1:20 PM5 hours ago

Interview (Celtic - Ange Postecoglou)

"It was a sensational final, that's what football is all about, scripts you can't write, endings you can't believe. Our players come back with more faith and motivation because, depending on where they are in their careers, they will want more. They want to have that experience and grow as players and as people, and I think for the whole group it shows that what we do here and how well we're training and playing when you're playing against the best."
1:15 PM5 hours ago

Interview (Celtic - Ange Postecoglou)

"No more and no less than any other period. I think the important thing for us is that we started the comeback after the break in a good position, and for that to happen we needed a good performance and a positive result, and both things happened. Hopefully this will get us up and running again and for us we try to focus on what our next challenge is. What we deal with is focusing on Livingston. What happens after that, we deal with after the game."
1:10 PM5 hours ago

Livingston

Livingston is sixth in the competition. In 15 games, there were 7 wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats. Livingston comes from a draw against Hearts.
1:05 PM5 hours ago

Celtic

With 1 defeats and 15 victories out of the 16 games played, Celtic appears in 1st place, within the Champions League classification.
1:00 PM5 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Livingston vs Celtic, live this Wednesday (21), at the Celtic Park, at 14:45 pm ET, for the Scottish Championship.
12:55 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Scottish Championship match: Livingston vs Celtic Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo