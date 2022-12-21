Porto vs Gil Vicente: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Taça da Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Porto vs Gil Vicente Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Porto vs Gil Vicente live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Porto vs Gil Vicente match for Taça da Liga?
This is the start time of the game Porto vs Gil Vicente of 21st December 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:15PM in Star+
Bolivia: 4:15PM in Star+
Brazil: 5:15PM in ESPN3, Star+
Chile: 4:15PM in Star+
Colombia: 3:15PM in Star+
Ecuador: 3:15PM in Star+Star+
Mexico: 3:15PM in Star+
Paraguay: 5:15PM in Star+
Peru: 3:15PM in Star+
Uruguay: 5:15PM in Star+
Venezuela: 4:15PM in Star+
Probable Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente's likely team for the match is: Kritsyuk, Carraca, Cunha, Fernandes, and Marin; Tiba, Carvalho, Souza, Fujimoto, and Alipour; Fran Navarro.
Probable Porto
The likely Porto team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Cardoso, Marcano and Wendell; Pepê, Uribe and Galeno; Otavio, Taremi and Martínez.
Injuries
Porto will not have Sanusi and Eustaquio both injured, the first in performance for Porto and the second by Canada in the World Cup. In Gil Vicente only Andrew is out, injured.
Group E
Gil Vicente went through in group E, with seven points, one above Nacional, four of Portimonense and six of Sporting Covilhã. Remembering here that only the first of each group goes to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Group A
Playing in this group stage of the League Cup, Porto came first in group A, with seven points, two above Mafra, five of Vizela and six of Chaves.
Last Matches: Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente on the other side also won two and drew one, in exactly the same sequence and not repeating the results by only one goal. On November 20, the draw was 2-2 with Sporting de Covilhã, with Fran Navarro opening the scoring for Gil Vicente, Vilanculos equalizing and Cornélio turning for Sporting, but Alipour closing the tie 2-2. After that, on the 27th, the victory was 2-0 over Nacional, with goals from Carvalho and Lucas Ferrugem. Finally, the other victory was on Thursday (14), over Portimonense, by 3-0, with goals from Lucas Ferrugem, Fujimoto and Fran Navarro.
Last Matches: Porto
Playing the group stage of the League Cup, Porto drew one match and won two others. In the first round came the draw, 2-2 with Mafra, on November 25, seeing Fati opening the scoring and Guilherme Ferreira extending for Mafra, but Pepê and Toni Martínez scored, seeking the tie. After that, on Thursday (8), the victory was over Chaves, by 2-0, with two goals from Danny Namaso. Finally, against Vizela, on Friday (16), the victory was a rout, by 4-0, with goals from Martínez, Galeno, Wendell and Taremi.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Taça da Liga match: Porto vs Gil Vicente Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.