Highlights: Brighton vs Charlton in Carabao Cup
Photo: Brighton

4:59 PMan hour ago

End of penalty kicks

Charlton hits the penalty and qualifies for the next stage.
4:54 PMan hour ago

Penalty

Brighton miss penalty
4:49 PMan hour ago

Penalty

Charlton takes penalty
4:44 PMan hour ago

Penalty

Brighton take penalty
4:39 PMan hour ago

Penalty

Charlton takes penalty
4:34 PMan hour ago

Penalty

Brighton miss penalty
4:29 PMan hour ago

Penalty

miss penalty.
4:24 PM2 hours ago

Penalty

Brighton takes the penalty.
4:19 PM2 hours ago

Penalty

Charlton takes penalty
4:14 PM2 hours ago

Penalty

Brighton miss penalty.
4:09 PM2 hours ago

Penalty

Charlton miss penalty.
4:04 PM2 hours ago

Penalty

Brighton miss penalty.
3:59 PM2 hours ago

90'+7'

End of the game. The decision will be on penalties!
3:54 PM2 hours ago

81'

Oportunidade perdida Lewis Dunk de cabeça do meio da área.
3:49 PM2 hours ago

79'

Leandro Trossard finishes with his left foot from outside the area and the goalkeeper saves.
3:44 PM2 hours ago

71'

Attempt missed by Moisés Caicedo right footed shot from outside the box.
3:39 PM2 hours ago

59'

Finalização defendida no centro superior do gol. Levi Colwill de cabeça do meio da área.
3:34 PM2 hours ago

51'

Billy Gilmour ends with a right foot from outside the area.
3:29 PM2 hours ago

47'

Tariq Lamptey ends with his right foot from outside the area and the goalkeeper saves.
3:24 PM3 hours ago

45'

The second half begins.
3:19 PM3 hours ago

45'+2'

End of first half.
3:14 PM3 hours ago

44'

Missed opportunity Lewis Dunk) header from the center of the box after a cross.
3:09 PM3 hours ago

39'

Steven Sessegnon finishes with his right foot from a difficult angle on the right, but is blocked.
3:04 PM3 hours ago

34'

Miles Leaburn  is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
2:59 PM3 hours ago

24'

Jack Payne right footed shot from outside the area and the goalkeeper saves.
2:54 PM3 hours ago

18'

Solly March finishes with his left foot from the left side of the area and the goalkeeper saves.
2:49 PM3 hours ago

13'

Solly March finishes with his left foot from outside the area.
2:44 PM3 hours ago

8'

Moisés Caicedo finishes with his right foot from outside the area.
2:39 PM3 hours ago

6'

Solly March crosses and Lewis Dunk heads in very close range, but misses and the ball passes to the left of the goal.
2:34 PM3 hours ago

0'

Start the match
2:29 PM3 hours ago

Holders

2:24 PM4 hours ago

Stadium

2:19 PM4 hours ago

holders

2:14 PM4 hours ago

How and where to watch the Charlton vs Brighton match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:09 PM4 hours ago

What time is Charlton vs Brighton match for Carabao Cup?

This is the start time of the game Charlton vs Brighton of 21th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 15:30 pm: Star +

Bolivia 15:30 pm: Star +

Brazil 16:30 pm: Star +

Chile 15:30 pm: Star +

Colombia 15:30 pm: Star +

Ecuador 15:30 pm: Star +

USA 2:30 pm ET: Star +

Spain 1:30 am: Star +

Mexico 2:30 pm: Star +

Paraguay 15:30 pm: Star +

Peru 15:30 pm: Star +

Uruguay 15:30 pm: Star +

Venezuela 15:30 pm: Star +

2:04 PM4 hours ago

Trainning

1:59 PM4 hours ago

Last game

1:54 PM4 hours ago

Interview (Charlton)

“We'll access how he's recovered to 30 minutes on Saturday. I think it is credit to Miles and how he has completed his rehabilitation program at the club and how he has looked after himself. He is a fit boy as everyone can see. We'll see how he's recovered from Saturday before making any plans for him going in to Wednesday. Terell [Thomas] will train today. It will be his first full training session with the group, so we'll have to see how he comes through Monday and Tuesday before again looking at the squad for Brighton. In terms of the other long-termers, none of them will be back but Craig MacGillivray, who missed the weekend through illness, and DJ [Diallang Jaiyesimi], who also missed the weekend through illness, will both train today fully with the group which will give us additional options. Jeremy was here a long time. I had the pleasure of working with him for two full seasons, he's a great kid, a great family. We were obviously disappointed to lose him at the end of his U16 season. He's traveled to Benfica, ended up at Brighton, he's a full Ecuador international who has played at the World Cup. What more can you say about a young boy. It is brilliant to see from a distance how his young career is developing", said Hayes.
1:49 PM4 hours ago

Interview (Charlton)

“They are a great side to watch. There is lots to admire about how they play. They have got lots of wonderful players and they are very well coached and their new coach has stamped his identity on the team very, very quickly after a wonderful job Graham Potter has done. For us these are great games, let's not beat around the bush, we've got a Premier League side coming to The Valley, we have nothing to lose. We have to go out onto the pitch swinging. We've got to pick the best group of players available, game-by-game. It's a wonderful game for us to play, it's a free hit for us. We'll play with a little bit of freedom and no fear because no-one expects us to get a result, so we'll use that to our advantage. They are very fluid in how they play with the ball. They have a plethora of talent at their disposal. These are the games you want to be involved in as a coach and certainly as a player. It should be an occasion we look forward to regardless of the form at the moment and everything that is going on at the club”, said Hayes.
1:44 PM4 hours ago

Referee

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Assistants: Dan Cook and Daniel Leach

Fourth Official: Gavin Ward

1:39 PM4 hours ago

Interview (Brighton)

"It is important that he has a moment of rest to enjoy with his family. After a month of the World Cup in which he had to be strong because of the pressure and emotion, he needs a break. We will use other players while he I'd like to start the game with the players who trained in Dubai, but there are some like Moises who could be in the starting lineup. The head coach is keen to give players who haven't played as regularly this season too. I want to give it a chance Billy Gilmour showing what he can do, Julio Enciso and Levi Colwill are equals. Deniz Undav scored two goals against Villa in Dubai and is in good shape. Gotta give everyone a chance. Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster won't missing for a long time, but they won't be ready in time for Charlton," said Roberto De Zerbi.
1:34 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Brighton vs Charlton, live this Wednesday (21), at the Charlton Stadium, at 2:45 pm ET, for the Carabao Cup.
1:29 PM4 hours ago

