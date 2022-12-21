Highlights: Brighton vs Charlton in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
End of penalty kicks
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
Penalty
90'+7'
81'
79'
71'
59'
51'
47'
45'
45'+2'
44'
39'
34'
24'
18'
13'
8'
6'
0'
Holders
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🔢
🏆 Your Addicks to take on the Seagulls...
🔴⚪️ #cafc pic.twitter.com/bSvVENPoJd — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) December 21, 2022
Stadium
We’ve arrived at The Valley! 👋🏟️ pic.twitter.com/5JfqakBwXH — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 21, 2022
holders
TEAM NEWS! 👊 Here's our starting XI to take on Charlton this evening. 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 // #BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/xP1Ch2nkY0 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 21, 2022
How and where to watch the Charlton vs Brighton match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Charlton vs Brighton match for Carabao Cup?
Argentina 15:30 pm: Star +
Bolivia 15:30 pm: Star +
Brazil 16:30 pm: Star +
Chile 15:30 pm: Star +
Colombia 15:30 pm: Star +
Ecuador 15:30 pm: Star +
USA 2:30 pm ET: Star +
Spain 1:30 am: Star +
Mexico 2:30 pm: Star +
Paraguay 15:30 pm: Star +
Peru 15:30 pm: Star +
Uruguay 15:30 pm: Star +
Venezuela 15:30 pm: Star +
Trainning
Last game
Interview (Charlton)
Interview (Charlton)
Referee
Assistants: Dan Cook and Daniel Leach
Fourth Official: Gavin Ward