Goals and highlights of Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Nottingham Forest in EFL Cup 2022

Thank you for following Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest, this afternoon Nottingham gave a great performance and qualify to the next round of the EFL Cup. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any match of this great tournament.
End
Nottingham advance to the next round in a great showing at home to Blackburn.
90´+3
The game ends with Nottingham winning 1-4.
90´
Nottingham's goal! Johnson's great run down the wing sent the game on its way.
86´
Nottingham change
81´
Nottingham change
78´
Nottingham's goal! Awoniyi, inside the penalty area, scored a great goal to seal the game.
70´
Another Nottingham approach that does not find a finisher.
65´
Nearby Nottingham of the third.
62´
Nottingham change
52´
Nottingham's goal! Lingard's deflection after a free-kick gives the visitors the lead.
51´
Nottingham gets free kick.
50´
Blackburn starts the second half better.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+2
First half ends.
44´
Goooooooooooooooool Blackburn! Wharton scores the equalizer on a great header.
38´
Johnson's approach goes over the top of the goal.
36´
Blackburn's dangerous cross, but the rival defense manages to avoid the shot.
33´
Awoniyi came close to his second, but failed to make good contact with the ball.
27´
Williams shoots and the goalkeeper sends a corner kick.
26´
Great collective play by Nottingham where the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
24´
Awoniyi came close to his second in a move down the flank.
23´
Blackburn's powerful shot goes over the top of the goal.
20´
The ball arrives on the right flank and ends in a corner kick.
18´
Blackburn generate approaches, but fail to get a shot on goal.
13´
Nottingham's goal! Johnson takes the penalty with power to score the first.
12´
Penalty for Nottingham following a foul on Johnson.
9´
Again, Nottingham reached the opponent's area with Awoniyi, but he did not define in a good way.
6´
Nottingham came close to scoring after a great finish by Johnson.
3´
The teams put pressure on the goalkeepers.
0´
The match starts.
Teams continue to warm up
After the delay, the players are still warming up:
Warmed up and ready to go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tlDAZpxZ5p— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 21, 2022
Delayed match
The duel between Blackbun vs Nottingham has been delayed due to traffic problems around the stadium and will start at 2:00 pm ET.
Starting XI Nottingham
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Blackburn
This is how the home team comes out:
Drastic changes in alignment
Blackburn will take the field with eleven changes compared to the team that faced Norwich, the team will also play with five players coming out of the academy and placing Travis as the captain.
Blackburn is at home
Thus came the home team:
👋 The boys are in the building.#Rovers 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/5DU5h6WsKS— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) December 21, 2022
Cooper spoke about the state of Nottingham
This from the coach: "We all had a plan that we committed to, so let's see down the road how we reboot and see ourselves as a team and what results we get and we'll go from there.
"We come back now in a better place. We've done it after every game. Some of the games we haven't played well, but there are some things we've taken out of the games that we were looking for."
Gibbs-White in doubt
The Nottingham player could miss this afternoon's game after picking up a knock in the friendly against Valencia, Freuler is ruled out after playing for Switzerland.
They have beaten the favorites
Nottingham and Blackburn have advanced to this stage leaving behind great teams such as West Ham and Tottenham, both teams have surprised their rivals and this afternoon will seek to advance no matter what, that is why it will be one of the best duels.
We continue
Thank you for following the Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest game, this afternoon a great cup match awaits us, two teams with very different seasons will be looking to keep moving forward with the hope of winning the championship. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from the Blackburn Rovers Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player
Taiwo Awoniyi, striker, from Nigeria, arrived to the team on a transfer from Liverpool, in a short time the player is becoming a key player in the starting eleven, with thirteen games played, he has scored three times, the team is practically new and after half a season they must start to get better results or else they will be relegated, the cup matches are very important to gain confidence and players like him must do that.
Watch out for this Blackburn player
Ben Brereton, striker. The 23 year old Chilean player, day by day is demonstrating his great scoring potential with Blackburn, the team that is fighting for promotion needs strikers and Brereton is raising his hand, with 23 games played, the player has scored 9 goals, the team needs to increase the victories and now in the cup will seek to transcend to face the best in England.
🐐#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/P7yP7qILSe— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) December 18, 2022
Latest Blackburn lineup
Kaminski, Travis, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Morton, Wharton, Hedges, Dack, Brereton, Hirst.
Latest Nottingham lineup
Henderson; Aurirer, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis; White.
Face to face
Blackburn 0-2 Nottingham
Nottingham 1-2 Blackburn
Nottingham 1-0 Blackburn
Blackburn 0-1 Nottingham
Nottingham 3-2 Blackburn
Arbitration quartet
Nottingham to rescue the season
Nottingham Forest was the big winner of promotion in the Championship Playoff, after the great achievement the team changed radically in search of competing in the Premier League for a long time, but it seems that their risky bet is not paying off and the team could return to the Championship very soon, although the season is still salvageable, matches like this Wednesday's give the team the motivation in case of winning to continue competing, they are currently in 18th position with 13 points in 15 games played, the race to avoid relegation is very close because a couple of victories of those below places them near mid-table, this cup match will serve to determine at what level Nottingham is, as they are coming from beating Valencia in a friendly match.
Blackburn Rovers to continue great season
The traditional Blackburn Rovers is going through a great season full of positive results, the team that finished last season in the mid-table is now in the top three of the Championship, the team already has more than ten years without competing in the Premier League, this season it seems they could achieve promotion as long as they do not fall into a negative streak, they currently occupy the third place with 39 points, Blackburn left out West Ham in the third round and now they will face another team that recently arrived to the Premier League, if the team wants to transcend these are the duels that give them confidence to look for a possible promotion.
Round of 16 begins
The EFL Cup resumes after the end of the World Cup, one of the oldest and most demanding tournaments is already in the final rounds, although this time it resumes in an atypical way, since the Championship teams have already resumed activities in their league a couple of weeks ago, while in the Premier League activity has not yet started, the duel Blackburn vs Nottingham will be very interesting, as we will see if in fact the pace of competition affects.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live stream, corresponding to the EFL Cup 2022. The match will take place at the Blackburn Rovers Stadium at 2:45 pm ET.