Goals and highlights of Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Nottingham Forest in EFL Cup 2022
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:54 PMan hour ago

Thanks

Thank you for following Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest, this afternoon Nottingham gave a great performance and qualify to the next round of the EFL Cup. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any match of this great tournament.
4:52 PMan hour ago

End

Nottingham advance to the next round in a great showing at home to Blackburn.
4:50 PMan hour ago

90´+3

The game ends with Nottingham winning 1-4.
4:49 PMan hour ago

90´

Nottingham's goal! Johnson's great run down the wing sent the game on its way.
4:45 PMan hour ago

86´

Nottingham change
In: Williams
Out: Soh
4:40 PMan hour ago

81´

Nottingham change
In: Dennis, Surridge, Colback.
Out: Lingard, Freuler, Awoniti.
4:36 PMan hour ago

78´

Nottingham's goal! Awoniyi, inside the penalty area, scored a great goal to seal the game.
4:28 PMan hour ago

70´

Another Nottingham approach that does not find a finisher.
4:22 PM2 hours ago

65´

Nearby Nottingham of the third.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

62´

Nottingham change
In: O'Bien
Out: Mangala
4:11 PM2 hours ago

52´

Nottingham's goal! Lingard's deflection after a free-kick gives the visitors the lead.
4:09 PM2 hours ago

51´

Nottingham gets free kick.
4:07 PM2 hours ago

50´

Blackburn starts the second half better.
4:02 PM2 hours ago

46´

The second half begins.
3:47 PM2 hours ago

45´+2

First half ends.
3:44 PM2 hours ago

44´

Goooooooooooooooool Blackburn! Wharton scores the equalizer on a great header.
3:38 PM2 hours ago

38´

Johnson's approach goes over the top of the goal.
3:36 PM2 hours ago

36´

Blackburn's dangerous cross, but the rival defense manages to avoid the shot.
3:33 PM2 hours ago

33´

Awoniyi came close to his second, but failed to make good contact with the ball.
3:27 PM2 hours ago

27´

Williams shoots and the goalkeeper sends a corner kick.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

26´

Great collective play by Nottingham where the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
3:24 PM3 hours ago

24´

Awoniyi came close to his second in a move down the flank.
3:23 PM3 hours ago

23´

Blackburn's powerful shot goes over the top of the goal.
3:20 PM3 hours ago

20´

The ball arrives on the right flank and ends in a corner kick.
3:18 PM3 hours ago

18´

Blackburn generate approaches, but fail to get a shot on goal.
3:12 PM3 hours ago

13´

Nottingham's goal! Johnson takes the penalty with power to score the first.
3:11 PM3 hours ago

12´

Penalty for Nottingham following a foul on Johnson.
3:09 PM3 hours ago

Again, Nottingham reached the opponent's area with Awoniyi, but he did not define in a good way.
3:05 PM3 hours ago

Nottingham came close to scoring after a great finish by Johnson.
3:03 PM3 hours ago

The teams put pressure on the goalkeepers.
2:59 PM3 hours ago

The match starts.
2:54 PM3 hours ago

Teams continue to warm up

After the delay, the players are still warming up:
2:48 PM3 hours ago

Delayed match

The duel between Blackbun vs Nottingham has been delayed due to traffic problems around the stadium and will start at 2:00 pm ET.
2:35 PM3 hours ago

Starting XI Nottingham

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Nottingham starting XI/image: NFFC
Nottingham starting XI/image: NFFC
2:30 PM3 hours ago

Starting XI Blackburn

This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Blackburn/Image: Rovers
Starting XI Blackburn/Image: Rovers
2:25 PM4 hours ago

Drastic changes in alignment

Blackburn will take the field with eleven changes compared to the team that faced Norwich, the team will also play with five players coming out of the academy and placing Travis as the captain.
2:20 PM4 hours ago

Blackburn is at home

Thus came the home team:
2:15 PM4 hours ago

Cooper spoke about the state of Nottingham

This from the coach: "We all had a plan that we committed to, so let's see down the road how we reboot and see ourselves as a team and what results we get and we'll go from there.
"We come back now in a better place. We've done it after every game. Some of the games we haven't played well, but there are some things we've taken out of the games that we were looking for."
2:10 PM4 hours ago

Gibbs-White in doubt

The Nottingham player could miss this afternoon's game after picking up a knock in the friendly against Valencia, Freuler is ruled out after playing for Switzerland.
2:05 PM4 hours ago

They have beaten the favorites

Nottingham and Blackburn have advanced to this stage leaving behind great teams such as West Ham and Tottenham, both teams have surprised their rivals and this afternoon will seek to advance no matter what, that is why it will be one of the best duels.
2:00 PM4 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest game, this afternoon a great cup match awaits us, two teams with very different seasons will be looking to keep moving forward with the hope of winning the championship. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
1:55 PM4 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live, as well as the latest information from the Blackburn Rovers Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:50 PM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
1:45 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player

Taiwo Awoniyi, striker, from Nigeria, arrived to the team on a transfer from Liverpool, in a short time the player is becoming a key player in the starting eleven, with thirteen games played, he has scored three times, the team is practically new and after half a season they must start to get better results or else they will be relegated, the cup matches are very important to gain confidence and players like him must do that.
1:40 PM4 hours ago

Watch out for this Blackburn player

Ben Brereton, striker. The 23 year old Chilean player, day by day is demonstrating his great scoring potential with Blackburn, the team that is fighting for promotion needs strikers and Brereton is raising his hand, with 23 games played, the player has scored 9 goals, the team needs to increase the victories and now in the cup will seek to transcend to face the best in England.
1:35 PM4 hours ago

Latest Blackburn lineup

Kaminski, Travis, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Morton, Wharton, Hedges, Dack, Brereton, Hirst.
1:30 PM4 hours ago

Latest Nottingham lineup

Henderson; Aurirer, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis; White.
1:25 PM5 hours ago

Face to face

Blackburn 0-2 Nottingham

Nottingham 1-2 Blackburn

Nottingham 1-0 Blackburn

Blackburn 0-1 Nottingham

Nottingham 3-2 Blackburn

1:20 PM5 hours ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
1:15 PM5 hours ago

Nottingham to rescue the season

Nottingham Forest was the big winner of promotion in the Championship Playoff, after the great achievement the team changed radically in search of competing in the Premier League for a long time, but it seems that their risky bet is not paying off and the team could return to the Championship very soon, although the season is still salvageable, matches like this Wednesday's give the team the motivation in case of winning to continue competing, they are currently in 18th position with 13 points in 15 games played, the race to avoid relegation is very close because a couple of victories of those below places them near mid-table, this cup match will serve to determine at what level Nottingham is, as they are coming from beating Valencia in a friendly match.
1:10 PM5 hours ago

Blackburn Rovers to continue great season

The traditional Blackburn Rovers is going through a great season full of positive results, the team that finished last season in the mid-table is now in the top three of the Championship, the team already has more than ten years without competing in the Premier League, this season it seems they could achieve promotion as long as they do not fall into a negative streak, they currently occupy the third place with 39 points, Blackburn left out West Ham in the third round and now they will face another team that recently arrived to the Premier League, if the team wants to transcend these are the duels that give them confidence to look for a possible promotion.
Rovers united/Image: Rovers
Rovers united/Image: Rovers
1:05 PM5 hours ago

Round of 16 begins

The EFL Cup resumes after the end of the World Cup, one of the oldest and most demanding tournaments is already in the final rounds, although this time it resumes in an atypical way, since the Championship teams have already resumed activities in their league a couple of weeks ago, while in the Premier League activity has not yet started, the duel Blackburn vs Nottingham will be very interesting, as we will see if in fact the pace of competition affects.
1:00 PM5 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest live stream, corresponding to the EFL Cup 2022. The match will take place at the Blackburn Rovers Stadium at 2:45 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo