PSG vs Quevily LIVE: Score Updates (2-0)
6:55 AM15 minutes ago

HALF TIME!

PSG gets the better of Quevily Rouen 2-0.
6:48 AM22 minutes ago

38'

Hugo Ekitike projects himself forward and tries his luck, largely off.
6:47 AM23 minutes ago

36'

Balthazar Pierret's shot is hardly caught by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
6:46 AM23 minutes ago

29' - GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

Goal by Housni. Mukiele crosses in front of goal to Housni who scores the second goal for PSG against Quevily Rouen.
6:30 AM40 minutes ago

22'

Mamady Bangré's foul deflects to a corner!
6:28 AM42 minutes ago

20'

Half of the first half has already been in PSG's CT

 

6:27 AM43 minutes ago

19'

Gianluigi Donnarumma wins his duel against Mamady Bangré, well served by Issa Soumaré!
6:26 AM44 minutes ago

14' - GOOOOOAAAAAAL!

FROM PSG! Ismaël Gharbi intercepts a pass to Nicolas Lemaitre, the dribbler before scoring into the empty goal.
6:26 AM44 minutes ago

13'

Louis Mafouta's shot goes into the side net.
6:16 AMan hour ago

05'

The match starts well balanced at this early stage. Quevily is looking for the goal as quickly as possible.
6:16 AMan hour ago

02'

The first attempt of the match is by Quevily through Gustavo Sangaré, but the kick lacks precision.
6:15 AMan hour ago

STARTS THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for PSG vs. Quevily in an international friendly match.
5:53 AMan hour ago

QUEVILY RESERVES!

Thuram, Bonnet, Hountondji, Gbelle, Boé-Kane, Diedhiou, Camara, Cissé, Smith, Tshipamba, Jung, Boulais, Tegar.
5:43 AMan hour ago

QUEVILY LINEUP:

Lemaitre; Sissoko, Cissokho, Ben Youssef, Pendant; Pierret, Sidibé, Bangré;  Sangaré, Mafouta e Soumaré.
5:38 AM2 hours ago

WELCOME BACK!

Mbappé returned to Paris' CT today to resume training and had some photos posted by the club's social media profile.

 

5:24 AM2 hours ago

PSG RESERVES!

Rico, El Hannach, Fernandez Veliz, Muntu Wa Mungu, Zaïre Emery, Ethan Mbappé, Kari e Etonde.
5:19 AM2 hours ago

OUT OF THE RESERVES!

Contrary to expectations, Neymar does not even appear on the bench for the friendly against Quevily, who are competing in Ligue 2. The Brazilian star may have been released by the Parisians, as were Messi and Mbappé, who had a day off after the World Cup. Meanwhile, Ethan Mbappé; younger brother of the Parisian star, is on the bench. He is only 15 years old.
5:14 AM2 hours ago

PSG LINEUP!

Donnaruma; Mukiele, Bitshiabu, Sergio Ramos, Bernat, Sanches; Verrati, Ruiz, Gharbi, Housni e Ekitike.
5:09 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch PSG vs Quevily on TV and in real time?

PSG vs Quevily
Friendly match

Date: 21 November 2022

Time: 08:00 (local time)

Venue: PSG CT - Paris
Refereeing: tbc

Broadcast: PSG TV Premium and PSG channel on Twitch

5:04 AM2 hours ago

When is the PSG vs Quevily match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between PSG and Quevily will start at 08 am ET, being played at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo, in a friendly preparatory to the return of the European season. The match will be broadcasted by PSG TV Premium and PSG channel on Twitch and you can check it all here on VAVEL Brazil.
4:59 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLEQuevilly Rouen

Lemaitre; Pendant, Cissokho, Ben Youssef, Sissoko; Pierret; Camara, Gbelle, Sangare, Soumare; Mafouta.
4:54 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE PSG:

Rico; Mukiele, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat; Ruiz, Verratti, Soler; Ekitike, Gharbi, Housni.
4:49 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between PSG x Quevily is valid for the international friendly involving the two teams, aiming to better prepare for the season sequence in French soccer in 2023. PSG is playing Ligue 1, while Quevily is playing Ligue 2.

Although it is a friendly match in which both teams need to test themselves for the season, the favoritism is wide for the Parisians, who have a clearly superior squad, and well-known figures such as Sergio Ramos. The team, it is true, comes with a mix of renowned players and youngsters from the youth academy, coached by Galtier. Neymar will probably start on the bench. The match starts at 7:00 am ET, at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo, in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France.

4:44 AM2 hours ago

OF THE TEAMS:

Last Friday, PSG faced their rivals Paris FC in a friendly match at the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo.

Without players who were at the World Cup, especially its golden trio, the team coached by Christophe Galtier had a mix of youngsters with well-known figures such as Sergio Ramos, Renato Sanches, Verrati and Bernat.

A club with 120 years of history, Quevilly Rouen currently plays in the French second division, where it occupies thirteenth place with 18 points.

The Canaries make their last test before the return to Ligue 2 and meet again PSG five months later, as in July this year they met and Paris scored 2-0.

4:39 AM3 hours ago

WITHOUT MESSI AND MBAPPÉ!

Messi and Mbappé have earned a rest day after the World Cup decider and are absent for the club's upcoming commitments. However, the MNM trio may not be completely deprived. This is because Neymar, who left the Cup early, once Brazil fell in the quarterfinals to Croatia conceding a goal in injury time, may start on the bench and has a chance to play against Quevily. PSG still has two other important absentees, Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira. Both were injured during the World Cup.
4:34 AM3 hours ago

HOW DOES QUEVILY ARRIVE?

On the other side, Quevilly is 13th in Ligue 2 with four wins, six draws and five losses so far. The visiting team has no confirmed absentees.
4:29 AM3 hours ago

HOW DOES PSG ARRIVE?

The Parisians are preparing for the continuation of the European season, but know that they have lost Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes, injured during the World Cup. In addition, Messi and Mbappé have earned a rest day after the World Cup decision and are absent in the club's next commitments. PSG is the leader of Ligue 1, with 13 wins and two draws so far.
Foto: PSG

 

4:24 AM3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the PSG vs Quevily live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for the third and International Friendly between two French clubs: the mighty PSG against the modest Quevily. While PSG prepares for the return of the season with Ligue 1 and the Champions League in February 2023, Quevily faces the rich Parisians in preparation for Ligue 2 matches. Even for the World Cup, the Parisians arrive with many absences. Messi and Mbappé, for example, will not even be on the field. While the other star, Neymar, may be on the bench. Follow everything about the duel between the French here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
