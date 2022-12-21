Highlights and Goal: Coventry City 1-0 West Bromwich in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
End of transmission
90+6'
End of the match.
90+3'
COVENTRY CITY GOOOOOOOOOL, Viktor Gyokeres is in charge of kicking the penalty that opens the score and gives his team the partial victory with a phenomenal shot from the penalty spot.
90+1'
Penal for Coventry.
90'
West Brom substitution
In: Grady Diangana
Out: John Swift
90'
Coventry substitution
In: Fabio Tavares
Out: Callum O'Hare
86'
Yellow card to Jake Bidwell (Coventry).
85'
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry) on Jed Wallace (West Brom).
78'
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) right footed shot from half distance that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
71'
Foul by Daryl Dike (West Brom) on Michael Rose (Coventry).
68'
Corner for West Brom.
65'
West Brom substitution
In: Taylor Gardner
Out: Tom Rogic
64'
Yellow card for Jack Burroughs (Coventry).
64'
Coventry change
In: Kasey Palmer
Out: Jamie Allen
59'
Jonathan Panzo (Coventry) header from Jonathan Panzo (Coventry) hits the post and goes wide.
56'
West Brom substitution
In: Jayson Molumby
Out: Matthew Phillips
53'
Corner for Coventry.
48'
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) right footed shot from long range on the right is just wide of the left post.
Second half
The second part begins.
45+1'
End of the first half.
42'
Corner for Coventry.
37'
Jed Wallace (West Brom) right footed shot from half distance that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
35'
Callum O'Hare (Coventry) is fouled by Erik Pieters (West Brom).
32'
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry) on Jed Wallace (West Brom).
28'
Jake Bidwell (Coventry) left footed shot from half distance.
26'
Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) right footed shot from inside the box is blocked.
23'
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry) on Brandon Thomas (West Brom).
21'
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) is fouled by Dara O'Shea (West Brom).
17'
Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) right footed shot from half distance misses the target.
12'
Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) header that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
8'
Ben Sheaf (Coventry) right footed shot from long range on the right is deflected wide to the right side of the goal.
6'
Callum O'Hare (Coventry) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too close, but misses the right side of the goal.
4'
Offside of West Bromwich.
2'
Corner for Coventry.
Start of the match
Kick-off at Coventry Arena!
Field trip
The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Next match
Coventry's next match will be on December 26th against Sheffield United away.
West Brom's next match will be on December 26th against Bristol City away.
Arrival at the stadium
Both teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
Prediction
This game will be a very tight match, as both teams have a great performance. On the one hand, Coventry is in 14th place with one point more than West Brom, and on the other hand, we have West Brom that has five games without losing, so a draw is most likely.
Referee
The referee for this match is Matt Donohue.
Lineup - West Brom
Alex Palmer; Conor Townsend, Erik Pieters, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong; Okay Yokuslu, Tom Rogic; Matt Phillips, John Swift, Jed Wallace; Brandon Thomas. D. T.: Carlos Corberán.
Lineup - Coventry
Ben Wilson; Jonathan Panzo, Callum Doyle, Michael Rose; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Jack Burroughs; Callum O'Hare, Jaime Allen; Viktor Gyokeres. D. T.: Mark Robins.
45 minutes to go!
In 45 minutes the match will start at the Coventry Arena. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
What time is Coventry vs West Brom?
This is the kickoff time for the Coventry vs West Brom match on December 21, 2022 in various countries:
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Last encounters
Between 2010 and this year, the teams have met five times, twice in friendly matches and three times in the Championship. Of these five matches, three have ended in victory for West Brom, one victory for Coventry and one draw.
Key player - West Brom
West Brom is still in the hunt for those valuable points, which is why they are on that winning streak, and it turns out that not only do they have goal scorers, but they also have great playmakers like Jed Wallace, the 29-year-old English striker who has four goals and five assists this season.
Key player - Coventry
Coventry is trying to maintain a good performance and keeps on fighting to get good results in order to keep climbing the table, all this thanks to its players, those who do not let their guard down, such as Viktor Gyokeres, the 24-year-old Swedish striker who has 10 goals and one assist this season.
West Bromwich
West Brom are very close to Coventry's results, as they are in mid-table, specifically in 16th place with 29 points, just one behind Coventry and Luton Town, who have 30 points, but are on a run of five wins in a row.
Coventry City
The team from the city of Coventry is far from even reaching the top 10 of the table. It is practically in the middle, precisely in the 14th position with 30 points. Their last results have been relatively good, accumulating three wins, one defeat and one draw in the five recent rounds.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Coventry Building Society Arena, formerly known as the Ricoh Arena, located in the Rowleys Green district of the city of Coventry in England. It has been the official home of the Coventry City club since 2005 and also of Premiership Rugby's Wasps since 2014. In the London 2012 Olympic Games, many soccer matches were played and they had to remove their sponsor from the name as the Olympic Committee does not allow sponsors in the names of stadiums. This sports venue, also hosted a Davis Cup tennis match in 2013 between the teams of Great Britain and Russia. In this stadium, great concerts of great artists such as Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Pink, Oasis, Rihanna and Coldplay have been held. It has a capacity of 32,609 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship Match: Coventry vs West Brom live!
