Highlights and Goal: Coventry City 1-0 West Bromwich in EFL Championship
Coventry Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:47 PMan hour ago

End of transmission

Thank you very much for joining us for the Coventry City vs West Brom match of the fourth round of the EFL Championship. Follow the sports information on VAVEL.
 
4:40 PMan hour ago

90+6'

End of the match.
4:39 PMan hour ago

90+3'

COVENTRY CITY GOOOOOOOOOL, Viktor Gyokeres is in charge of kicking the penalty that opens the score and gives his team the partial victory with a phenomenal shot from the penalty spot.
4:37 PMan hour ago

90+1'

Penal for Coventry.
4:37 PMan hour ago

90'

West Brom substitution

In: Grady Diangana

Out: John Swift

4:36 PMan hour ago

90'

Coventry substitution

In: Fabio Tavares

Out: Callum O'Hare

4:35 PMan hour ago

86'

Yellow card to Jake Bidwell (Coventry).
4:35 PMan hour ago

85'

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry) on Jed Wallace (West Brom).
4:25 PMan hour ago

78'

Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) right footed shot from half distance that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
4:16 PM2 hours ago

71'

Foul by Daryl Dike (West Brom) on Michael Rose (Coventry).
4:14 PM2 hours ago

68'

Corner for West Brom.
4:12 PM2 hours ago

65'

West Brom substitution

In: Taylor Gardner

Out: Tom Rogic

4:12 PM2 hours ago

64'

Yellow card for Jack Burroughs (Coventry).
4:11 PM2 hours ago

64'

Coventry change

In: Kasey Palmer

Out: Jamie Allen

4:07 PM2 hours ago

59'

Jonathan Panzo (Coventry) header from Jonathan Panzo (Coventry) hits the post and goes wide.
4:04 PM2 hours ago

56'

West Brom substitution

In: Jayson Molumby

Out: Matthew Phillips

4:03 PM2 hours ago

53'

Corner for Coventry.
4:03 PM2 hours ago

48'

Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) right footed shot from long range on the right is just wide of the left post.
4:01 PM2 hours ago

Second half

The second part begins.
3:37 PM2 hours ago

45+1'

End of the first half.
3:36 PM2 hours ago

42'

Corner for Coventry.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

37'

Jed Wallace (West Brom) right footed shot from half distance that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
3:24 PM3 hours ago

35'

Callum O'Hare (Coventry) is fouled by Erik Pieters (West Brom).
3:23 PM3 hours ago

32'

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry) on Jed Wallace (West Brom).
3:23 PM3 hours ago

28'

Jake Bidwell (Coventry) left footed shot from half distance.
3:22 PM3 hours ago

26'

Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) right footed shot from inside the box is blocked.
3:11 PM3 hours ago

23'

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry) on Brandon Thomas (West Brom).
3:10 PM3 hours ago

21'

Gustavo Hamer (Coventry) is fouled by Dara O'Shea (West Brom).
3:09 PM3 hours ago

17'

Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) right footed shot from half distance misses the target.
3:00 PM3 hours ago

12'

Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) header that ends up in the goalkeeper's hands.
2:59 PM3 hours ago

8'

Ben Sheaf (Coventry) right footed shot from long range on the right is deflected wide to the right side of the goal.
2:58 PM3 hours ago

6'

Callum O'Hare (Coventry) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too close, but misses the right side of the goal.
2:57 PM3 hours ago

4'

Offside of West Bromwich.
2:56 PM3 hours ago

2'

Corner for Coventry.
2:47 PM3 hours ago

Start of the match

Kick-off at Coventry Arena!
2:46 PM3 hours ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
2:44 PM3 hours ago

Next match

Coventry's next match will be on December 26th against Sheffield United away.

West Brom's next match will be on December 26th against Bristol City away.

2:29 PM3 hours ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are in the stadium doing warm-up exercises.
2:29 PM3 hours ago

Prediction

This game will be a very tight match, as both teams have a great performance. On the one hand, Coventry is in 14th place with one point more than West Brom, and on the other hand, we have West Brom that has five games without losing, so a draw is most likely.
2:26 PM3 hours ago

Referee

The referee for this match is Matt Donohue.
2:10 PM4 hours ago

Lineup - West Brom

Alex Palmer; Conor Townsend, Erik Pieters, Dara O'Shea, Darnell Furlong; Okay Yokuslu, Tom Rogic; Matt Phillips, John Swift, Jed Wallace; Brandon Thomas. D. T.: Carlos Corberán.
2:07 PM4 hours ago

Lineup - Coventry

Ben Wilson; Jonathan Panzo, Callum Doyle, Michael Rose; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Jack Burroughs; Callum O'Hare, Jaime Allen; Viktor Gyokeres. D. T.: Mark Robins. 
2:04 PM4 hours ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the match will start at the Coventry Arena. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
10:00 AM8 hours ago

Tune in here Coventry vs West Brom Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Coventry vs West Brom match, as well as the latest information from Coventry Building Society Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AM8 hours ago

How to watch Coventry vs West Brom Online?

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
9:50 AM8 hours ago

What time is Coventry vs West Brom?

This is the kickoff time for the Coventry vs West Brom match on December 21, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Bolivia: 3:45 PM 

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Chile: 4:45 PM 

Colombia: 2:45 PM 

Ecuador: 2:45 PM 

USA: 2:45 PM 

Mexico: 1:45 PM 

Paraguay: 4:45 PM 

Peru: 2:45 PM 

Uruguay: 4:45 PM 
 

9:45 AM8 hours ago

Last encounters

Between 2010 and this year, the teams have met five times, twice in friendly matches and three times in the Championship. Of these five matches, three have ended in victory for West Brom, one victory for Coventry and one draw.
9:40 AM8 hours ago

Key player - West Brom

West Brom is still in the hunt for those valuable points, which is why they are on that winning streak, and it turns out that not only do they have goal scorers, but they also have great playmakers like Jed Wallace, the 29-year-old English striker who has four goals and five assists this season.
9:35 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Coventry

Coventry is trying to maintain a good performance and keeps on fighting to get good results in order to keep climbing the table, all this thanks to its players, those who do not let their guard down, such as Viktor Gyokeres, the 24-year-old Swedish striker who has 10 goals and one assist this season.
9:30 AM8 hours ago

West Bromwich

West Brom are very close to Coventry's results, as they are in mid-table, specifically in 16th place with 29 points, just one behind Coventry and Luton Town, who have 30 points, but are on a run of five wins in a row.
9:25 AM8 hours ago

Coventry City

The team from the city of Coventry is far from even reaching the top 10 of the table. It is practically in the middle, precisely in the 14th position with 30 points. Their last results have been relatively good, accumulating three wins, one defeat and one draw in the five recent rounds.
9:20 AM9 hours ago

Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is the Coventry Building Society Arena, formerly known as the Ricoh Arena, located in the Rowleys Green district of the city of Coventry in England. It has been the official home of the Coventry City club since 2005 and also of Premiership Rugby's Wasps since 2014. In the London 2012 Olympic Games, many soccer matches were played and they had to remove their sponsor from the name as the Olympic Committee does not allow sponsors in the names of stadiums. This sports venue, also hosted a Davis Cup tennis match in 2013 between the teams of Great Britain and Russia. In this stadium, great concerts of great artists such as Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Pink, Oasis, Rihanna and Coldplay have been held. It has a capacity of 32,609 spectators.

9:15 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship Match: Coventry vs West Brom live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo