Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Burnley in Carabao Cup 2022
4:59 PMan hour ago

Goals and Highlights

4:53 PMan hour ago

Final

It's over, Manchester United qualifies for the quarterfinals, after beating Burnley, with two goals from Eriksen and Rashford. The home side dominated the game in parts, but the visitors also came close to scoring a goal.

4:50 PMan hour ago

90’

Four more minutes are added and the match is about to end. Manchester is assured of qualification.
4:44 PMan hour ago

85’

Antony hits the ball and the shot hits the goalkeeper who saves his team. We are close to 5 minutes left in the game.
Marcus Rashford leaves the field after his goal and Fred comes on.
4:41 PMan hour ago

82’

Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson hits it and Barnes hits it wide. Casemiro had given away the pass. But Burnley still can't score. 
4:38 PMan hour ago

80’

As we approached the 80th minute, the Red Devils were still up on the scoreboard and the visitors were trying, but with no chance of finding a goal to cut the deficit.

4:33 PMan hour ago

75’

We go into the 75th minute, Manchester United get a free kick, Bruno Fernandes is determined to hit it straight, but his shot goes wide. 
4:29 PMan hour ago

70’

The one that was lost!
Now Barnes misses in front of the Devils' goal and sends it wide.  
4:28 PMan hour ago

68’

The one that was lost!
Darko Churlinov misses the goal that would have put him a chance to get closer to the match, but his shot goes wide.
4:19 PM2 hours ago

58’

Goal!
Manchester United scores the second goal of the night, closing the qualification with this goal by Marcus Rashford, shooting a cross and the locals go up by two goals. 
Garnacho comes off and Antony comes on.

4:12 PM2 hours ago

53’

He had it!
Benson's shot is just wide and goes wide of the Manchester goal. McTominay caused that play, giving the ball away.
4:10 PM2 hours ago

51’

He had it!
McTominay sends it wide, a great assist from Rashford but the midfielder sends it wide and Manchester is on the doorstep.
4:08 PM2 hours ago

49’

Manchester again had possession of the ball, looking for the second, but the visitors regained the ball and delayed the play.
3:48 PM2 hours ago

Half time

We go to the break, with Eriksen's goal in the 27th minute, giving Manchester the win and qualification for the moment. Burnley had several chances to equalize.  
3:42 PM2 hours ago

40’

They had it!
Martial hits it in front of Farrell's goal and the keeper saves. They get a corner kick.  
3:38 PM2 hours ago

37’

They had it!
Benson hits it from outside the area and looking for the angle, but the Manchester keeper sends it wide. 


Seconds later Casemiro saves the goal from a possible own goal. 
 

3:36 PM2 hours ago

35’

They had it!
Benson's cross is close to the goal defended by Dubravka. Burnley regained the ball and are getting closer and closer to Manchester's area.
3:29 PM2 hours ago

27’

MANCHESTER GOAL!
Manchester United's first goal, a great assist from Wan-Bissaka and Eriksen finishes inside the box and sends it into the net.
3:23 PM3 hours ago

22’

The pace of the game slows down with Manchester taking more of the lead in the game, but without the opportunity to shoot on goal.
3:17 PM3 hours ago

16’

Garnacho can't manage to close the counterattack, the ball goes wide and Manchester misses another scoring chance.
3:13 PM3 hours ago

11’

Rashford shoots outside the box, but McTominay's teammate is flagged offside, Manchester gets another corner kick and they can't get a shot off. They have another chance from a corner
3:10 PM3 hours ago

8’

It was a close call!
Garnacho misses the first one, shoots in a terrible way and the goalkeeper Farrell covers it.
3:09 PM3 hours ago

7’

Burnley dominate these first minutes of play, having possession of the ball, playing at the back and looking to get into the Manchester area. 
3:05 PM3 hours ago

3’

It was a close call!
Barnes' header goes just wide of the Red Devils' goal. 
3:00 PM3 hours ago

0’

The ball is rolling at Old Trafford Stadium.
2:47 PM3 hours ago

They are warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to the start of the game between Manchester United vs Burnley in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

2:45 PM3 hours ago

Manchester United lineup

This way Erik ten Hag lines up, with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Eriksen and Wan-Bissaka as the surprises in the starting eleven. On the bench are Antony and Fred.
2:42 PM3 hours ago

Burnley lineup

This is how Burnley will go out at Old Trafford, looking for an upset.
2:31 PM3 hours ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have arrived at the Old Trafford Stadium, waiting for their team to warm up.
2:24 PM4 hours ago

They have already arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the stadium, just minutes away from warming up, after the start of the match at Old Trafford Stadium.

2:22 PM4 hours ago

Surprise in the eleven

Casemiro is set to start alongside Bruno Fernandes as the two surprises in Erik ten Hag's eleven. After both players have participated in the World Cup. In addition, on the bench there are other selected players who had minutes in the World Cup.
2:11 PM4 hours ago

The dressing room

Everything is ready for the players of both teams to arrive, the dressing rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories. 
2:06 PM4 hours ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are just minutes away from the start of this game between Manchester United vs Burnley, from the Theater of Dreams, corresponding to the Round of 16. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides.

2:01 PM4 hours ago

We're back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute coverage of Manchester United vs Burnley. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
10:00 AM8 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Burnley live, as well as the latest information from the Old Trafford Stadium. This game will define who advances to the next round of the cup quarterfinals. Manchester United, who are coming from two defeats in Spain, or Burnley, who are coming from several consecutive wins in their division. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:55 AM8 hours ago

9:50 AM8 hours ago

What time is Manchester United vs Burnley: match for the in EFL Carabao Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Burnley: of December 21 2022 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

17:00 hours

 In ESPN Argentina and Star +.

Bolivia

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

17:00 hours

 In ESPN and Star +..

Brazil

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

17:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Colombia

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

15:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Ecuador

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

15:00 hours

 In ESPN and Star +.

Spain

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

20:00 hours

 In DAZN.

Canada

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

15:00 hours

 In DANZ.

USA

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

15:00 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

14:00 hours

 In ESPN and Star +.

Paraguay

 Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

17:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Peru

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

17:00 hours

In ESPN and Star +.

Uruguay

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

17:00 hours

 In ESPN and Star +.

Venezuela

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022.

16:00 hours

 In ESPN and Star +.
9:45 AM8 hours ago

Watch out for these two players

On the Manchester United side, we have the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes, one of the stars of the devils' club. His last numbers before leaving for the World Cup were the following, with 20 games in different competitions, 3 goals and 3 assists.

Burnley's ten, Ashley Barnes is the player to follow in this match, the 33 year old English veteran in 18 games has scored 3 goals and 3 assists.

Photo: Manchester United
Photo: Manchester United
9:40 AM8 hours ago

What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo left the club after an internal problem, Manchester United in an official statement said that both parties reached an agreement.

Currently the former Red Devils player is still without a team, after finishing his second spell in England with the following 16 games, 3 goals, 2 assists in Europa League and Premier League.

Photo: Manchester United
Photo: Manchester United
9:35 AM8 hours ago

Last line-ups

For Manchester United, this was the last lineup was at Betis, when they lost to Betis.

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi, Lindelof, Williams, Hansen- Aaroon, Iqbal, McTominay, Elanga, Martial and Garnacho.

On Burnley's side, in their game against Middlesbrough were Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Manuel, Brwonhill, Guomudsson and Rodriguez.

9:30 AM8 hours ago

How are Manchester United coming?

The Red Devils have had some friendly games, due to the World Cup break, but in these commitments Manchester United had two defeats against Spanish teams, against Cadiz they lost by four goals and against Betis by one goal. 

After this game against Burnley, which defines if they qualify to the quarterfinals, they will continue their path to reach the top positions in the Premier League, facing Wolves and Nottingham Forest at the end of the year.

Some important elements for coach Erik ten Hag, such as Lisandro Martínez or the French Raphael Varane, will not be able to play, due to their last participation with their national team in the final of the World Cup, after that event in Qatar, both players will have vacations.

But players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Maguire and Antony will already be in the call-up list.

This will be the first game in official competition for Manchester, after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

Photo: Manchester United
Photo: Manchester United
9:25 AM9 hours ago

How does Burnley arrive?

We will start with the visitor, Burnley arrives to this commitment with a series of Championship commitments.

Their first game in December was against Blackburn Rovers, winning by 3 goals to 0. Then against QPR, they maintained their good run with a victory by the same score. Against Middlesbrough they continued winning by the same 3 goals.

Something to note is that Burnley is in first place in their division with 47 points behind Sheffield United and then Blackburn Rovers.

Photo: Burnley FC
Photo: Burnley FC
9:20 AM9 hours ago

The Stadium

The Old Trafford Stadium or better known as the theater of dreams will host this game between the local team Manchester United against Burnley.

Its location is in the United Kingdom, it was inaugurated on February 19, 1910, in 2006 it had a certain modification, which has the capacity to hold 76 thousand fans.

9:15 AM9 hours ago

