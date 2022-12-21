Goals and Highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Burnley in Carabao Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
Final
90’
85’
Marcus Rashford leaves the field after his goal and Fred comes on.
82’
80’
75’
70’
Now Barnes misses in front of the Devils' goal and sends it wide.
68’
Darko Churlinov misses the goal that would have put him a chance to get closer to the match, but his shot goes wide.
58’
Manchester United scores the second goal of the night, closing the qualification with this goal by Marcus Rashford, shooting a cross and the locals go up by two goals.
Garnacho comes off and Antony comes on.
53’
Benson's shot is just wide and goes wide of the Manchester goal. McTominay caused that play, giving the ball away.
51’
McTominay sends it wide, a great assist from Rashford but the midfielder sends it wide and Manchester is on the doorstep.
49’
Half time
40’
Martial hits it in front of Farrell's goal and the keeper saves. They get a corner kick.
37’
Benson hits it from outside the area and looking for the angle, but the Manchester keeper sends it wide.
Seconds later Casemiro saves the goal from a possible own goal.
35’
Benson's cross is close to the goal defended by Dubravka. Burnley regained the ball and are getting closer and closer to Manchester's area.
27’
Manchester United's first goal, a great assist from Wan-Bissaka and Eriksen finishes inside the box and sends it into the net.
22’
16’
11’
8’
Garnacho misses the first one, shoots in a terrible way and the goalkeeper Farrell covers it.
7’
3’
Barnes' header goes just wide of the Red Devils' goal.
0’
They are warming up
Manchester United lineup
📣 Team news is in!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2022
The boss names 5️⃣ of our returning #WorldCup stars in his starting XI 👊#MUFC || #CarabaoCup
Burnley lineup
Your Clarets team to take on Manchester United tonight 👊 #ClassicFootballShirts | #MUNBUR | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/ANkMo4ymmu— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 21, 2022
The fans have arrived
📋 Having seen the team, let’s have your predictions for tonight’s game! 👇— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2022
🔢 Final score:
⚽️ First goalscorer: #MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/Ye2TQacEGz
They have already arrived
Surprise in the eleven
The dressing room
Let’s go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/VYk0mpBdl1— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 21, 2022
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
Tune in here Manchester United vs Burnley Live Score
How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Manchester United vs Burnley: match for the in EFL Carabao Cup Match?
Watch out for these two players
Burnley's ten, Ashley Barnes is the player to follow in this match, the 33 year old English veteran in 18 games has scored 3 goals and 3 assists.
What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo?
Currently the former Red Devils player is still without a team, after finishing his second spell in England with the following 16 games, 3 goals, 2 assists in Europa League and Premier League.
Last line-ups
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Mengi, Lindelof, Williams, Hansen- Aaroon, Iqbal, McTominay, Elanga, Martial and Garnacho.
On Burnley's side, in their game against Middlesbrough were Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Manuel, Brwonhill, Guomudsson and Rodriguez.
How are Manchester United coming?
After this game against Burnley, which defines if they qualify to the quarterfinals, they will continue their path to reach the top positions in the Premier League, facing Wolves and Nottingham Forest at the end of the year.
Some important elements for coach Erik ten Hag, such as Lisandro Martínez or the French Raphael Varane, will not be able to play, due to their last participation with their national team in the final of the World Cup, after that event in Qatar, both players will have vacations.
But players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Fred, Casemiro, Maguire and Antony will already be in the call-up list.
This will be the first game in official competition for Manchester, after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.
How does Burnley arrive?
Their first game in December was against Blackburn Rovers, winning by 3 goals to 0. Then against QPR, they maintained their good run with a victory by the same score. Against Middlesbrough they continued winning by the same 3 goals.
Something to note is that Burnley is in first place in their division with 47 points behind Sheffield United and then Blackburn Rovers.
The Stadium
Its location is in the United Kingdom, it was inaugurated on February 19, 1910, in 2006 it had a certain modification, which has the capacity to hold 76 thousand fans.