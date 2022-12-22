Reggina 1914 vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2022 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Reggina 1914 vs Internazionale live from the 2022 Club Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Reggina 1914 vs Internazionale live for the 2022 Friendly Match, as well as the most recent information coming from the Stadio Oreste Granillo. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Reggina 1914 vs Inter Milan online and live from the 2022 Friendly?
This is the start time of the Reggina 1914 vs Inter Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 13 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 12 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 13 hours without Transmission
Chile: 12 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 12 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 11 hours in No Transmission
Paraguay: 13 hours without Transmission
Peru: 11 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 13 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 12 hours without Transmission
Argentina: 13 hours without Transmission
Bolivia: 12 hours without Transmission
Brazil: 13 hours without Transmission
Chile: 12 hours without Transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without Transmission
US (ET): 12 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 18 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 11 hours in No Transmission
Paraguay: 13 hours without Transmission
Peru: 11 hours without Transmission
Uruguay: 13 hours without Transmission
Venezuela: 12 hours without Transmission
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lautaro Martinez, a must see player!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, taking many minutes to show his quality. During last season he played 49 games, where he got 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. Lautaro was one of the 23 we saw with the Argentine team that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter arrive?
Internazionale comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 points behind Roma with 9 units, after 3 wins and 1 loss . Inter started the season with a pair of victories against Lecce and Spezia, more recently losing to Lazio and beating Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi come into this season with a great squad, including Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Undoubtedly, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will meet in the Group Phase with the Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League.
Gio Fabbian, a must see player!
The Reggina striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and continue adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for promotion to Seria A for the next season. During this season he has played 18 games, where he has scored 5 goals and 1 assist. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Reggina get here?
The Regggina team comes to this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of Serie B in Italy and they can continue fighting for promotion to Serie A and get away from their closest pursuers. So far, the club has made several additions, with Hernani, Zan Majer, Riccardo Gagliolo and Gianluca Di Chaira being the most prominent. The Italian team is in second place in Serie B with a record of 10 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses for a total of 32 units and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the first division, for now it is located at 4 points of the leader Frosinone.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Oreste Granillo located in the city of Reggio Calabria will host this duel between two teams looking to restart their seasons in their respective leagues in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 27,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Reggina 1914 vs Inter Milan match, corresponding to the 2022 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Stadio Oreste Granillo, at 12 o'clock.