VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2022

VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 match for the Friendly Game 2022
What time is VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 match for Friendly Game 2022?
This is the start time of the game VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 of December 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04
This will be the first time in recent years that these two teams will face each other, remembering that they have already met once in friendly matches.
Key Player Schalke 04
Experienced midfielder Dominick Drexler must be one of the elements that will lift the ship before it sinks. It is important for him to be fit for the resumption of the championship.
Key player VFL Osnabruck
One of the promising young players is striker Erik Engelhardt, who will be looking to make the most of this opportunity to make the most of his chances in front of goal.
Last lineup Schalke 04
13 A. Schwolow, 27 C. Brunner, 4 M. Yoshida, 41 H. Matriciani, 29 T. Mhr, 30 A. Krái, 6 T. Kraub, 19 K. Karaman, 24 D. Drexler, 11 M. Bulter, 9 S. Terodde.
Last lineup VFL Osnabruck
1 D. Adamczyk, 23 O. Traoré, 4 M. Gyamfi, 33 T. Beermann, 3 F. Kleinhansl, 12 L. Kunse, 6 S. Kohler, 5 S. K. Köhler, 6 S. Köhler, 6 S. Köhler. Kunse, 6 S. Kohler, 8 R. Tesche, 11 B. Simakala, 20 M. Hielder, 9 E. Engelhardt.
Schalke 04: getting back into the swing of things
Schalke 04's long-awaited return to the First Division came after a year, but their comeback has been a nightmare as they have only 9 points and are last in the general table, so these friendlies are a great help to get back on track and arrive in the best way to the second part of the season in the Bundesliga.
VFL Osnabruck: a chance to showcase themselves
Rarely a club that is below the Second Division can play against one of the First Division and VFL Osnabruck will have the opportunity to do so and even if it is a friendly they will try to take advantage of the occasion to show their level, although in the third league of Germany they are in tenth position.
The Kick-off
The VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04 match will be played at the Osnael-Arena Stadium, in Osnabruck, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2022: VFL Osnabruck vs Schalke 04!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.