Valencia vs AZ: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly

How to watch Valencia vs AZ live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Valencia x AZ live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
TBC
The match will take place at TBC, a stadium in Spain that does not have a club owner and is used for friendly matches, both club and national teams.
Probable AZ
The probable AZ team for the match is: Verhulst, Sugawara, Hatzidiakos, Beukema, and Milos; Clasie, Reijnders, and de Wit; Odgaard, Karlsson, and Pavlidis.
Probable Valencia
The probable Valencia team for the match is: Mamardashvili, Correia, Mosqueira, Cenk and Gaya; Nico, Toni Lato and Almeida; Lino, Pérez and Hugo Duro.
Eredivisie
In the Eredivisie AZ is in fourth position with 29 points, one behind Ajax and PSV, four behind leader Feyenoord, two above Twente and five above Sparta Rotterdam and Utrecht.
Last Matches: AZ
AZ on the other side did not play in the World Cup break, this being their first friendly match. In the Conference League, on November 3, over Dnipro, 2-1, with goals from Odgaard and Pavlidis, while Dovbyk pulled a goal back. After that, on November 6, the defeat came 3-1 to RKC, with Karlsson opening the scoring for AZ, but Hassani equalizing and Bakkali scoring two goals, the one that turned the game around and the one that closed the score. Finally, on the 12th, against PSV, the victory was 1-0, with a goal by Pavlidis, with both games in the Eredivisie.
LaLiga
In LaLiga Valencia are in 10th place with 19 points, tied with Mallorca, two above Real Valladolid and three behind Girona and Almeria, as well as being two below Villarreal and three below Rayo Vallecano.
Last Matches: Valencia
Valencia has two wins and one loss in its last three games. On November 10, still in LaLiga, Valencia beat Betis 3-0, with goals from Domingos, Guillamón and Kluivert. After that, the other victory was on Friday (9), 4-2, over Clermont, already in a friendly, with goals from Lino, Castillejo (2) and Kluivert, while Kyei and Khaoui scored. Finally, on the other Friday (16), the defeat was 2-1 to Nottingham Forest, with Awoniyi opening the scoring, Hugo equalizing and Dennis scoring the winning goal for Nottingham.
My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game.