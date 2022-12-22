Orlando City release 2023 MLS schedule

After enjoying the World Cup in Qatar, the focus shifts back to club football. The MLS offseason is in full swing with many trades already happening around the league.

On Tuesday, Orlando City dropped their 2023 season schedule with all games to be available live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

City’s streak of hosting on opening weekend continues as they welcome the New York Red Bulls to Exploria Stadium. The first away trip in MLS is to Wayne Rooney’s DC United on March 11th.

March will also see the Lions make their CONCACAF Champions League debut as they take on Tigres UANL in the Round of 16 at Estadio Universitario on March 7th and Exploria Stadium on March 15th.

As for rivalries, Orlando will take on Inter Miami on May 20th in Fort Lauderdale and September 24th at home, while they take on Atlanta United on May 27th at home and on July 15th in Georgia.

Following City's meeting with the Five Stripes on July 15th, the month-long Leagues Cup 2023 will begin. The World Cup-style tournament will include all MLS and Liga MX clubs and will commence on July 21st.

The Lions will face six Western Conference opponents this term with the LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids and new boys St. Louis City visiting Central Florida. Also, there will be away trips to Minnesota United, Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake.

Decision Day 2023 will take the Lions north of the border to Ontario to face Toronto FC on October 21st.

A big change to the schedule for 2023 with the Apple TV deal is that games will kick off at 7:30pm local time, which means that there will be 28 matches that will kick off at 7:30pm EST.

Now that the schedule has been released, Oscar Pareja and his staff can start shaping their roster for the new season. The departures of Junior Urso, Andres Perea, João Moutinho and Ruan have been confirmed, meaning that the Lions have a big transfer window ahead to get their squad ready for the season opener on February 25th.