Tigres vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY 2022

Tune in here Tigres vs Chivas Live Score in Copa SKY 2022
What time is Tigres vs Chivas match for Copa SKY 2022?
This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Chivas of December 22nd in several countries:
- Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
- Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
- Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
- Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
- Costa Rica: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
- Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
- Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
- United States (ET): 10:00 PM Univision and TUDN
- Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed
- Mexico: 9:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
- Paraguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
- Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
- Uruguay: 12:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Tigres vs Chivas
Guadalajara has now been unable to beat Los Felinos for four games in a row and it is almost two years since their last victory, which they will try to break once and for all this Thursday, even if it is in a friendly match.
Chivas 1-4 Tigres, Apertura 2022
Chivas 1-3 Tigres, Clausura 2022
Tigres 2-1 Tigres, Apertura 2021
Chivas 0-0 Tigres, Clausura 2021
Tigres 1-3 Chivas, Apertura 2020
Key Player Chivas
Santiago Ormeño's outstanding performance in the last game was a hat-trick, showing that he wants to be the team's starter and has what it takes to contribute goals for the 2022 Clausura.
Key player Tigres
If there is one player that Diego Cocca is fully familiar with because he coached him at Atlas and knows his qualities, it is the youth player Jesus Angulo, who scored the winning goal against the Rojinegros on the last matchday and can play both as a center back and as a winger, making good arrivals on the flanks, as he did on the last matchday.
Last lineup Chivas
23 Miguel Jiménez, 17 Jesús Sánchez, 4 Antonio Briseño, 15 Luis Olivas, 23 Alejandro Mayorga, 28 R. González, 29 E. Torres, 33 Z. Muñoz, 1 Isaac Brizuela, 65 S. Pérez Bouqeut, 14 Santiago Ormeño.
Last lineup Tigres
1 Nahuel Guzmán, 20 Javier Aquino, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 3 Samir Caetano, 27 Jesús Angulo, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio, 19 Guido Pizarro, 6 Juan Pablo Vigón, 17 Sebastián Córdova, 23 Luis Quiñones, 10 André-Pierre Gignac.
Great collective work
After their victory over Santos Laguna, head coach Veljko Paunovic assured that, little by little, the team is gradually shaping the idea and what he wants, based on effort and collective work.
"We work with the group we have. We are happy that there is improvement. Today I saw an organized team, who knew what they were doing, who read the game well and who, above all, imposed their intensity from the first second. We continue to work in the same way, without revealing anything about what we are going to do in the future, in terms of our options," he said.
Chivas: a new era
With the exception of the match they lost in Spain against Athletic, the Chivas of Guadalajara under the command of their new pastor have looked good on the field of play and proof of this is what they have done in the Copa por México, where they have two victories in a row against Mazatlán and Santos Laguna, so that with one more victory they would almost assure first place in the sector, with one more game to play in the Clasico Tapatío against the Rojinegros of Atlas.
Tigres: take advantage of home advantage
Given the tightness of Group 2 and the fact that their opponents are in the lead, the UANL Tigres are in urgent need of a win to take the lead and be in a better position for their next match on Tuesday against Santos, which means they have to win if they want to reach the Final.
The Kick-off
The Tigres vs Chivas match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
