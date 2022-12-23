Indonesia vs Cambodia: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Indonesia vs Cambodia Live Score Here
Speak up, Shin Tae-Yong!
“For the first match [against Cambodia] it might be a difficult match because after the Kanjuruhan tragedy there were no matches, the performance of the players declined.''< /p>
"For the training sessions we are 100 percent prepared, but for the game, honestly, I still don’t know why I haven’t opened the card yet", he concluded.
"With the authorization of the public to watch the National Police stadium, it certainly increases the enthusiasm and motivation of the players. We expect players to always be focused, work hard and never take opponents seriously", said the man with the nickname Iwan Bule.
Indonesia likely!
How do you get to Indonesia?
Speak up, Ryu Hirose!
"We continue to prepare better for our opening match against the Philippines," said Ryu Hirose during a pre-match press conference with the Philippines.
“It was hard to play when we lost to Malaysia in a friendly (the week before). The players had just come off a long season and just had to play. we had two days to work before the game,” Hirose said.
“But the match gave us some problems to work on and better prepare for our opening game against the Philippines.
“For us, we are working to find the right balance between keeping possession and going forward.”
“Team spirit is important. good and we will do our best for our first home game,” added Souey.
“We are working on certain tactics to confront the Philippines.”
Cambodia likely!
How do you get to Cambodia?
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.
Thailand is currently the world's largest country. of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).
In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .
The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.