Indonesia vs Cambodia: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:24 PM3 hours ago

Watch Indonesia vs Cambodia Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Indonesia vs Cambodia match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:19 PM3 hours ago

Speak up, Shin Tae-Yong!

"Since the training center in Bali on November 28th, everything is in order. well and doing well, I hope the future goes well too", STY told the magazine. media.

“For the first match [against Cambodia] it might be a difficult match because after the Kanjuruhan tragedy there were no matches, the performance of the players declined.''< /p>

"For the training sessions we are 100 percent prepared, but for the game, honestly, I still don’t know why I haven’t opened the card yet", he concluded.

"With the authorization of the public to watch the National Police stadium, it certainly increases the enthusiasm and motivation of the players. We expect players to always be focused, work hard and never take opponents seriously", said the man with the nickname Iwan Bule.

11:14 PM4 hours ago

Indonesia likely!

Fadillah; Ridho, Baggott, Irianto; Sayuri, Vikri, Kambuaya, Rifai; Sulaeman, Ramdani, Drajad.
11:09 PM4 hours ago

How do you get to Indonesia?

Indonesia has not yet played in the competition and will do so. your debut. The team occupies the 155º ranked in the FIFA rankings, winning the last three games against Curaçao - twice - and Nepal.
11:04 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Ryu Hirose!

"The players had a long season and only we have two days to work before the game", said Ryu Hirose. "But that game (against Malaysia) gave us some problems to work on".

"We continue to prepare better for our opening match against the Philippines," said Ryu Hirose during a pre-match press conference with the Philippines.

“It was hard to play when we lost to Malaysia in a friendly (the week before). The players had just come off a long season and just had to play. we had two days to work before the game,” Hirose said.

“But the match gave us some problems to work on and better prepare for our opening game against the Philippines.

“For us, we are working to find the right balance between keeping possession and going forward.”

“Team spirit is important. good and we will do our best for our first home game,” added Souey.

“We are working on certain tactics to confront the Philippines.”

10:59 PM4 hours ago

Cambodia likely!

Soksela; Chanchav, Sambath, Visal; Pisoth, Chapolin, Yeu, Baraing, Souhana; Chanthea, Bunheing.
10:54 PM4 hours ago

How do you get to Cambodia?

Cambodia started the competition with a 3-2 victory over the Philippines, breaking a four-game losing streak without a win. Cambodia is ranked 177 in the FIFA rankings, one of the last teams.
10:49 PM4 hours ago

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

  the former Suzuki Cup, where it changed its name due to sponsorship.   a championship of selections affiliated to the; AFF, Asian Football Federation.

Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.

Thailand is currently the world's largest country.   of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).

In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .

The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.

10:44 PM4 hours ago

The game will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

The Indonesia vs Cambodia game will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, with a capacity of 77.193 people.
10:39 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Indonesia vs Cambodia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
