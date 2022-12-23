Toluca vs Cruz Azul Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa SKY Match
Image: VAVEL

3:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Toluca vs Cruz Azul live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toluca vs Cruz Azul live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
2:55 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul live online

The match will be broadcasted on  TUDN.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the match Toluca vs Cruz Azul, matchday 3 of the SKY Cup?

This is the kickoff time for the Toluca vs Cruz Azul match on December 22, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET

Mexico: 19:00 hours

Paraguay: 19:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 7:00 PM

India: 19:00 PM 

Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 PM

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Cruz Azul Statements

Potro Gutiérrez spoke prior to the match and after the victory over Pumas: "Everything that has been said about Luis Suárez: I hope he comes. We are waiting for that. We are looking for one or two players to complement our squad and if one of those players is Luis Suárez, he will always be welcome. We'll see what we do with him here, but the idea is for him to score goals."

"It's not that I'm not consulted, I'm simply saying what can happen. If he comes, because it is a possibility... perfect. But beyond that I think that the idea of forming the squad and shoring it up is to find a nine, hopefully it will be him or someone else who will complement the team well".

"I am very happy because in the end that is the idea of these matches: it is part of the learning process for them so that they understand what the First Division is like and where they should be aiming for. These matches are very good for them and for us as coaches and as an institution also to project their possible future careers".

"We have players who belong to the current squad who are not being taken into account due to their probable transfer to other clubs, but they continue to train with the entire squad to keep in physical shape for when their opportunity presents itself in this or another club."

"We are waiting for that, I requested a 9 to the board and their response was the possibility of bringing Luis Suárez, so we will see what happens in the next few days."

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Statements Toluca

Luis Pérez, assistant coach, spoke after Toluca's defeat: "It's always learning and even more so in preseason. The work we have been doing on ball possession has been good, the team is assimilating it better and better, but we made some mistakes at the beginning of the game and it ended up hurting us on the scoreboard. The only thing we can learn is to keep working, keep improving every day, insist on recovering the ball, on being better protected defensively and keep improving to get to the first match of the tournament".

"In the attacking zone we have done things well, we have worked well on the exits; in the creative zone at times, the teams also study us and at the end of the day they close the spaces inside, they set up well in zone 2 to try to make us make mistakes and try to take advantage of the mistakes we make".

2:35 PM2 hours ago

How is Cruz Azul coming?

Cruz Azul beat Pumas two goals to one in their last match, so they will be looking for another victory in this match.

2:30 PM2 hours ago

How is Toluca coming in?

Toluca arrives to this match after losing two goals to zero against América, and previously drew one goal against Pumas.

2:25 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

The Toluca vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, located in Toluca, State of Mexico. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the SKY Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Nemesio Diez, at 7:00 pm.
