Toluca vs Cruz Azul Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa SKY Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Toluca vs Cruz Azul live stream
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul live online
Toluca vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Toluca vs Cruz Azul, matchday 3 of the SKY Cup?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 7:00 PM
India: 19:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 PM
Cruz Azul Statements
"It's not that I'm not consulted, I'm simply saying what can happen. If he comes, because it is a possibility... perfect. But beyond that I think that the idea of forming the squad and shoring it up is to find a nine, hopefully it will be him or someone else who will complement the team well".
"I am very happy because in the end that is the idea of these matches: it is part of the learning process for them so that they understand what the First Division is like and where they should be aiming for. These matches are very good for them and for us as coaches and as an institution also to project their possible future careers".
"We have players who belong to the current squad who are not being taken into account due to their probable transfer to other clubs, but they continue to train with the entire squad to keep in physical shape for when their opportunity presents itself in this or another club."
"We are waiting for that, I requested a 9 to the board and their response was the possibility of bringing Luis Suárez, so we will see what happens in the next few days."
Statements Toluca
"In the attacking zone we have done things well, we have worked well on the exits; in the creative zone at times, the teams also study us and at the end of the day they close the spaces inside, they set up well in zone 2 to try to make us make mistakes and try to take advantage of the mistakes we make".
How is Cruz Azul coming?
How is Toluca coming in?