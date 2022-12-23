Oman vs Syria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Oman vs Syria?
The match between the Oman vs Syria will not be available on television;
What time is the Oman vs Syria match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Syria
Alaa Al Dalí 25 years old striker currently plays for Foutoua, in the Syrian league where he has scored seven goals this season. This player already knows what it means to score this year with his national team, scoring against Iraq and Lebanon.
Watch out for this player in Oman
Al Mandhar Al Alawi is the most outstanding player of the Oman national team. The 27-year-old striker currently plays for Al Nahda and scored five goals in the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, although they were not enough to qualify his country for the tournament;
How does Syria arrive?
Syria was also left out of the World Cup in Qatar in the third round where they finished second last with only six points. After that, they have already played six friendly matches, losing five of them and winning only one, against Tajikistan on June 1.
How does Oman arrive?
The Oman national team arrives after competing in the 2022 qualification for the Qatar World Cup, although they finished in fourth place with 14 points. The other matches they have played have been friendly matches in which they have won three, drawn one and lost the other two;
Background
A total of 20 times the teams of Oman and Syria have met, with Oman winning on six occasions and Syria winning on six. The other remaining matches ended in draws. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2017 in a friendly match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the Shabab Al Ahli stadium, which is located in Dubai and was built in 2008 with a capacity of 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Oman and Syria will meet in a friendly match, taking advantage of the fact that the former will be playing in the Gulf Cup next January.
