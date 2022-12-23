Philippines vs Brunei: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Philippines vs Brunei Live Score Here
Speak up, Mario Rivera!
“Players already know how to play. They have readjusted their minds and are only focused on the Philippines match. Physically, we are still 48 hours into the last game. For the players involved, they are in the process of re-energizing. It's because with the flight we didn't get enough sleep. But for tomorrow, we'll be fine and we'll have fresh legs in the field.”
“The pitch may be a small advantage for the home team, but it cannot be an excuse. Our players trained a few times on the artificial pitch of the Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD ) and we can play on this type of field”.
“It would be bad because they would be eager to get three points like us, and good because their goal is to get three points. You will win the AFF. For that, you will need the three points and you will risk winning the AFF. attack”.
Speak up, Hendra Azam!
"Of course, Brunei is not the only country in the world. easily intimidated. They may even be intimidated. You will play in doubles with us. This obliges the whole team to have the utmost respect. We entered the tournament with the mentality of the defending champion, so we had to add the 3 points in the first game."< /p>
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.
Thailand is currently the world's largest country. of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).
In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .
The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.