Betis vs Atalanta: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Real Betis vs Atalanta live match, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin Stadium.
How to watch Real Betis vs Atalanta Live Stream on TV and Online?

Real Betis vs Atalanta will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Real Betis vs Atalanta Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Atalanta of December 23th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 5:00 PM on Real Betis TV
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM

Key player - Atalanta

In Atalanta, the presence of Ademola Lookman stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has seven goals in 15 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has 864 minutes in total

Key player - Real Betis

In Real Betis, the presence of Borja Iglesias stands out. The 29-year-old Spanish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has eight goals in 17 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has a total of 1,052 minutes.

Some facts

It will be the first time these two teams have met.

Real Betis has played 14 matches against Italian teams, with eight wins, three draws and three defeats.

Atalanta has played nine matches against Spanish teams, with three wins, one draw and five defeats.

Atalanta

Atalanta has traveled to Spanish soil to play the penultimate match of this mini preseason that has been given by the break during the World Cup. During this break they have played two matches, in which they drew against Frankfurt (they lost later on penalties) and beat Nice. The team coached by Gian Piero Gasperini will also have one more game against AZ and will be ready to return to the field on January 4, when they visit Spezia in Serie A, where they are sixth in the standings with 27 points after 15 games.

Real Betis

Real Betis will face its last preparatory match ahead of the resumption of competitions after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In this period of time, they have played five friendly matches, where the balance has been negative, with three defeats in their tour of South America (one against River and two against Colo Colo) but with a more resounding victory against Manchester United and a draw against Inter Milan.

The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini will play next Thursday 29th against Athletic Bilbao in the return of LaLiga and will want to be in the best possible shape to continue fighting for places in European competitions for next season. They are currently sixth with 24 points from 14 games.

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín stadium

The Real Betis vs Atalanta match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, located on Avenida de la Palmera in the neighborhood of Heliopolis, in the city of Seville, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1929, has a capacity for 60,721 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Friendly match: Real Betis vs Atalanta Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
