Betis vs Atalanta: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Real Betis vs Atalanta Live Score!
How to watch Real Betis vs Atalanta Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Real Betis vs Atalanta Friendly Match?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 5:00 PM on Real Betis TV
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM
Key player - Atalanta
In Atalanta, the presence of Ademola Lookman stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has seven goals in 15 games played, where he has started 10 of them. He has 864 minutes in total
Key player - Real Betis
In Real Betis, the presence of Borja Iglesias stands out. The 29-year-old Spanish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. He has eight goals in 17 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has a total of 1,052 minutes.
Some facts
Real Betis has played 14 matches against Italian teams, with eight wins, three draws and three defeats.
Atalanta has played nine matches against Spanish teams, with three wins, one draw and five defeats.
Atalanta
Atalanta has traveled to Spanish soil to play the penultimate match of this mini preseason that has been given by the break during the World Cup. During this break they have played two matches, in which they drew against Frankfurt (they lost later on penalties) and beat Nice. The team coached by Gian Piero Gasperini will also have one more game against AZ and will be ready to return to the field on January 4, when they visit Spezia in Serie A, where they are sixth in the standings with 27 points after 15 games.
Real Betis
Real Betis will face its last preparatory match ahead of the resumption of competitions after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In this period of time, they have played five friendly matches, where the balance has been negative, with three defeats in their tour of South America (one against River and two against Colo Colo) but with a more resounding victory against Manchester United and a draw against Inter Milan.
The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini will play next Thursday 29th against Athletic Bilbao in the return of LaLiga and will want to be in the best possible shape to continue fighting for places in European competitions for next season. They are currently sixth with 24 points from 14 games.