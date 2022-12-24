America vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Pumas in Copa Sky
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Pumas match in the Copa Sky.
What time is America vs Pumas match for Copa Sky?
This is the start time of the game America vs Pumas of December 23rd, in several countries:
México: 19:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 20:00 horas
Paraguay: 19:00 horas
España: 03:00 horas
Where and how to watch América vs Pumas live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch América vs Pumas in streaming, it will be available on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 67th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and tip the scales a bit in their favor, as the Blue and Whites have 28 wins, 17 wins and 22 draws.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for América, who have 2 wins, 2 draws, leaving 1 win for the universitarios.
Pumas UNAM 0-3 America, 13 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 0-0 América, 26 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
América 1-3 Pumas UNAM, 27 Nov, 2021, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 0-0 América, 24 Nov, 2021, Liga MX
América 2-0 Pumas UNAM, Oct 3, 2021, Liga MX
How are América coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from a 2-0 win against Toluca in a friendly match, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will look for the victory in this friendly match to start the next tournament with everything.
Toluca 0-2 América, 19 Nov, 2022, Friendly Match
Cancún FC 0-2 América, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
América 1-1 Toluca, 22 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 2-1 América América, 19 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
América 5-1 Puebla, 15 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
How are Pumas doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have not had a victory in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Toluca, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Pumas UNAM 1-1 Toluca, 13 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
FC Juárez 3-1 Pumas UNAM, 30 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 2-1 Pumas UNAM, 23 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this América player
The Uruguayan Argentinean striker, Brian Rodríguez has had a good performance, being the main striker of the team in this preseason, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having competition of great caliber as Henry Martin, who will not be there because he will be on vacation due to his participation in the World Cup, an opportunity that Rodríguez will take advantage of to consolidate his position, having 5 matches and 3 goals.
Watch out for this Pumas player
The Argentinean forward, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 31 games, scoring 9 goals in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage of the opportunities and consolidate himself with the new DT.
Not for money
Miguel Layún was close to leaving the American squad after the end of his contract, which he ended up renewing to the surprise of many, Layún revealed what he had to do to stay at El Nido.
"They talked to me about a significant salary reduction, I told them that for me that was not a problem, that I was not at this club for money, they have known that since day one, when the possibility of returning to América opened up. Since my first arrival I left 50% of my salary", assured the Mexican player.
