Mazatlan vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY

Tune in here Mazatlan vs Santos in Copa Sky
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan vs Santos match in the Copa Sky.
What time is Mazatlan vs Santos match for Copa Sky?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan vs Santos of December 23rd, in several countries:
México: 21:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 00:00 horas
Chile: 00:00 horas
Colombia: 21:00 horas
Perú: 21:00 horas
EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Paraguay: 21:00 horas
España: 05:00 horas
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Santos live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Mazatlan vs Santos in streaming, it will be available on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 6th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the guerreros have the upper hand.
Santos 3-0 Mazatlan FC, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 1-0 Santos, 19 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 1-0 Mazatlan FC, 2 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 0-0 Santos, 22 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Santos 4-0 Mazatlán FC, 8 Nov, 2020, Liga MX
How is Mazatlan doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have not had a victory in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Atlas in the last tournament, having a streak of 1 victory, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence for the next tournament.
Chivas 1-0 Mazatlan FC, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Santos 3-0 Mazatlán FC, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 2-2 Mazatlán FC, 23 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1-1 Toluca, 16 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan FC, 11 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
How are the Saints doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have not had a victory in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Mazatlan, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Chivas 4-0 Santos, 19 Sep, 2022, Friendly Match
Santos 1-2 Toluca, 16 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 4-3 Santos, 13 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 3-0 Mazatlan FC, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 2-0 FC Juarez, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
The Colombian striker, Nicolás Benedetti has had a good performance, being the main player of the team in this preseason, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition such as Marco Fabian, who has also been a factor in the last tournament, the Colombian played in 16 games scoring 3 goals.
Watch out for this Santos player
The Mexican goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, 26 years old, has had a good performance, the goalkeeper has played 19 games, scoring 1 goal in the last tournament, despite his position, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the opportunities and demonstrate that he is ready to defend any goal.
Denies interest
Carlos Acevedo is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, having several crucial interventions, this has earned him the fans' consideration for the national team, even though he was not called by the tricolor coach, now this has earned him an option after the departure of Guillermo Ochoa.
Acevedo has already made a statement on the matter and is clear about whether there really is interest or not.
"They are still rumors. There are always rumors during this time of the year. Today, I am very happy at Santos, I am very excited about the new tournament. I am working hard to give results to my club," he said.
