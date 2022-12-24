Singapore vs Myanmar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Singapore vs Myanmar, as well as the latest news from the Jalan Besar Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Singapore vs Myanmar?
If you want to watch the Singapore vs Myanmar match live on TV you can follow it on You Tube
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Singapore vs Myanmar match?
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Myanmar
Win Naing Tun currently plays for Yangon United in the league of his country and has played eight matches with his national team and has scored one goal, this was in the qualification for the Asia Cup in which he scored. He has also played several matches with the team of the lower category in which he played two matches and scored five goals.
Watch out for this player in Singapore
Shawal Anuar currently plays for Hougang where he has scored a total of 11 goals this season. In addition, the 33-year-old striker scored a brace in his team's most recent match.
How does Myanmar arrive?
Myanmar arrives after playing three friendly matches where they lost against Thailand and with Hong Kong they played two matches, in one they drew and in the other they lost. They also did not win any match they played in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers where they finished last in the group with zero points, two goals scored and 12 conceded. The last time this team won was more than a year ago in the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup where they defeated East Timor 2-0. In their first match of the competition they were defeated by 0-1 against Malaysia and had the equalizer at the end of the match, but wasted a penalty. They are currently in fourth place in Group B.
How does Singapore arrive?
The Singapore national team arrives after playing three friendly matches in which they knew all the signs, as they beat Maldives, drew against India and lost to Vietnam. While in the Asian Cup qualifiers they have been left out by finishing third with only three points.
Background
A total of 40 clashes between Singapore and Myanmar with a favorable balance for the former who have won 19 times, while 16 times the victory has fallen to Myanmar. While five encounters ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was earlier this year in the Asian Cup qualifiers in which Singapore won 2-6. They also met this year in this tournament in the group stage round in which Singapore won 3-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium, a stadium located in Singapore and inaugurated in 1932 with a capacity of 6000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Singapore and Myanmar will meet on the second day of the group stage in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 AFF Cup, although this will be the first match for Singapore in this tournament. Both teams are in Group B alongside Vietnam, Malaysia and Laos.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Singapore vs Myanmar in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.