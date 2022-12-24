Malaysia vs Laos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Malaysia v Laos live?
If you want to watch the game Malaysia vs Laos live, you can follow it on TV through Youtube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Malaysia vs Laos?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Laos
Chony Wenpaserth currently plays as a striker for Ezra. The 20-year-old striker started the first game of this tournament and already knows what it's like to score for his national team this year, having scored in the friendly against Bruné i.
Watch out for this player in Malaysia
Faisal Halim, a midfielder with Selangor, scored six goals last season. While the 24-year-old has already scored four goals in his last three games.
How does Laos arrive?
The national team of Laos has only played during this 2022 a total of six friendly matches in which it has won three and lost three others. In their first match of this tournament they received a splendid thrashing by Vietnam, who won 0-6. They are currently at the bottom of group B with zero points.
How does Malaysia arrive?
Malaysia has just played two friendlies during this 2022 in which they defeated Maldives and Cambodia. During the month of September they disputed the King Cup in which they defeated Thailand in the semifinals in the penalty shootout, although they lost in the penalty shootout in the final against Tajikistan. They also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup this year by finishing second in the group with six points and the third best second place. In their first match of this tournament they defeated Myanmar by the narrowest of margins and are now second in group B.
Background
A total of 20 times Malaysia and Laos have faced each other, with Malaysia winning on 14 occasions. Laos have won only one match and the remaining encounters have ended in a draw (5). As happened last year in the AFF Championship, they met on the second day of the group stage in which the Malaysian team won 4-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium located in Malaysia and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Malaysia and Laos will meet on the second day of the group stage of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 AFF Cup. The two teams will be in Group B alongside Vietnam, Singapore and Myanmar.
