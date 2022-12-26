Luton vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Luton vs Norwich Live Score in EFL Championship 2022
What time is Luton vs Norwich match for EFL Championship 2022?
This is the start time of the game Luton vs Norwich of December 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Luton vs Norwich
The balance has been very even in the last five matches between these two clubs with Norwich holding a slight advantage with three wins to two defeats.
Norwich 0-1 Luton, EFL Championship season 2022
Norwich 3-0 Luton, EFL Championship season 2021
Luton 3-1 Norwich, EFL Championship 2020 season
Luton 3-1 Norwich, EFL Cup 2020 season
Luton 1-5 Norwich, Friendly match 2019
Key Player Norwich
Josh Sargent is the team's top scorer with 9 goals and the Norwich squad needs goals, especially away where they have had their best performance in the most recent dates.
Key player Luton
Luton needs goals and for that they will have to rely on the contributions of their striker Carlton Morris, who must be supplied with balls so that he can have options in the opponent's goal.
Last lineup Norwich
28 Angus Gunn, 6 Ben Gibson, 5 Grant Hanley, 15 Sam McCallum, 2 Max Aarons, 17 Gabriel Sara, 23 Kenny McLean, 8 Isaac Hayden, 22 Teemu Pukki, 24 Josh Sargent, 21 Danel Sinani.
Last lineup Luton
34 Ethan Horvath, 4 Tom Lockyer, 29 Amari'i Bell, 32 Gabriel Osho, 17 Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, 18 Jordan Clark, 22 Allan Campbell, 45 Alfie Doughty, 2 James Bree, 11 Elijah Adebayo, 9 Carlton Morris.
Norwich: consistency
Although they are in the top five with the mission to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, Norwich needs to have more consistency because in recent games they have alternated between wins and defeats that have made it difficult for them in recent weeks.
Luton: getting back on track
With three games without a win and a game in hand, Luton will try to make their home advantage count and leave the middle of the table to gradually climb up the standings, remembering that they still have time to get back on track.
The Kick-off
The Luton vs Norwich match will be played at the Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:45 pm ET.
