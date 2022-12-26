Luton vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2022
Image: Luton

10:00 AM11 minutes ago

9:55 AM16 minutes ago

What time is Luton vs Norwich match for EFL Championship 2022?

This is the start time of the game Luton vs Norwich of December 26th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

9:50 AM21 minutes ago

Last games Luton vs Norwich

The balance has been very even in the last five matches between these two clubs with Norwich holding a slight advantage with three wins to two defeats.

Norwich 0-1 Luton, EFL Championship season 2022

Norwich 3-0 Luton, EFL Championship season 2021

Luton 3-1 Norwich, EFL Championship 2020 season

Luton 3-1 Norwich, EFL Cup 2020 season

Luton 1-5 Norwich, Friendly match 2019

9:45 AM26 minutes ago

Key Player Norwich

Josh Sargent is the team's top scorer with 9 goals and the Norwich squad needs goals, especially away where they have had their best performance in the most recent dates.
9:40 AM31 minutes ago

Key player Luton

Luton needs goals and for that they will have to rely on the contributions of their striker Carlton Morris, who must be supplied with balls so that he can have options in the opponent's goal.
Foto: Luton
9:35 AM36 minutes ago

Last lineup Norwich

28 Angus Gunn, 6 Ben Gibson, 5 Grant Hanley, 15 Sam McCallum, 2 Max Aarons, 17 Gabriel Sara, 23 Kenny McLean, 8 Isaac Hayden, 22 Teemu Pukki, 24 Josh Sargent, 21 Danel Sinani.
9:30 AM41 minutes ago

Last lineup Luton

34 Ethan Horvath, 4 Tom Lockyer, 29 Amari'i Bell, 32 Gabriel Osho, 17 Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, 18 Jordan Clark, 22 Allan Campbell, 45 Alfie Doughty, 2 James Bree, 11 Elijah Adebayo, 9 Carlton Morris.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Norwich: consistency

Although they are in the top five with the mission to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, Norwich needs to have more consistency because in recent games they have alternated between wins and defeats that have made it difficult for them in recent weeks.
9:20 AMan hour ago

Luton: getting back on track

With three games without a win and a game in hand, Luton will try to make their home advantage count and leave the middle of the table to gradually climb up the standings, remembering that they still have time to get back on track.
9:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Luton vs Norwich match will be played at the Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:45 pm ET.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship 2022: Luton vs Norwich!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
