Leicester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Leicester City vs Newcastle United Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester City vs Newcastle United match.
5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Leicester City vs Newcastle United match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Newcastle United of 26th December in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

December 26, 2022

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

December 26, 2022

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

December 26, 2022

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

December 26, 2022

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

December 26, 2022

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

December 26, 2022

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

December 26, 2022

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

December 26, 2022

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

December 26, 2022

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

December 26, 2022

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
5:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Newcastle United player:

For this match, the player to watch will be left/right winger Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan has been one of the key pieces for Newcastle United to be positioned in the third place of the general table, as well as in the offensive part of the team because thanks to Almiron is that Calum Wilson has become a scorer and reference of Newcastle. In addition, Miguel Almirón was chosen as player of the month of October, being the best winger in the Premier League at the time.  

5:45 AMan hour ago

Latest Newcastle United lineup:

N. Pope; K. Trippier, F. Schär, S. Botman, D. Burn; S. Longstaff, B. Guimaraes, J. Willock; M. Almiron, C. Wilson, Joelinto.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Foxes' iconic center forward Jamie Vardy. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a fox, Jamie Vardy knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for the former Premier League champions to keep fighting to move up the overall standings and get rid of the pressure of being in the relegation places.

5:35 AMan hour ago

Last Leicester City line-up:

D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
5:30 AMan hour ago

Background:

Leicester City and Newcastle United have met on a total of 130 occasions (48 wins for the Foxes, 27 draws, 54 wins for Newcastle) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Leicester City have the advantage with 208 goals scored, while Newcastle have scored only 198 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 33 of last season where Newcastle beat Leicester 2-1.
5:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

The King Power Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England where Leicester City Football Club, a team that plays in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League, plays its matches. It was inaugurated in July 2002, with a capacity of 32,262 spectators, making it the nineteenth stadium with the largest capacity in England.

Also, the King Power Stadium is a licensed stadium in the world of video games thanks to the soccer simulator; FIFA. The venue was included in 2015 after Leicester City was promoted to the top flight of English soccer so it got its participation within the game.

5:20 AM2 hours ago

Looking to stay in the Premier League's Big Six

On the other hand, Newcastle United arrives better positioned on paper as they are currently in third place in the overall table and are one of the teams that by public opinion, is considered as a contender to take the Premier League title this season, also, the Newclaste has shown a 360 degree change in their outlook as a year ago they were fighting for the non-relegation and today they return to the actions with the opportunity to go to fight for the coveted championship in England.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

They want to return to the top 10

The difference between Leicester City and Newcastle is 10 places, the Foxes closed the "first half" of the season in 13th place overall with 17 points from the 16 matchdays played after suffering several dates in the last places. Likewise, the statistics reflect a total of 25 goals for and 25 goals against, maintaining a balance between the two. However, despite the fact that on paper the duel seems to be tilted towards Newcastle, the moments are equal because both teams had a 30-day break where the biggest challenge was to keep the rhythm and try not to lose it due to the players attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup, besides, Leicester could take advantage of their midweek victory in the Carabao Cup and increase their union and confidence as a team.
5:10 AM2 hours ago

The Premier League returns

A whole month was what we had to wait for the return of the actions of the best league in the world; The Premier League. After the break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the teams had to work with friendly matches and inter-squad sessions in order not to lose the individual and collective rhythm for the restart of the season. In this match, Leicester City and Newcastle will face each other in the resumption of the actions with the famous boxing day, both teams arrive in different scenarios as the Foxes need the victory to continue climbing positions and at least get back to the mid-table, on the other side, Newcastle wants the victory to continue fighting for the Premier League championship and not to be so far away from Arsenal, who is in first place in the table, although, at the end of the day both teams are on equal terms because the winner of this duel will be the one who has worked better during the World Cup break.
5:05 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Leicester City vs Newcastle United match will be played at King Power Stadium, in Leicester City, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Leicester vs Newcastle United!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo