Watford vs Millwall: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Watford vs Millwall live match, as well as the latest information from Vicarage Road.
How to watch Watford vs Millwall Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Watford vs Millwall match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Watford vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Watford vs Millwall of December 26th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
United Kingdom: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM

Key player - Millwall

In Millwall, the presence of Zian Flemming stands out. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals in 19 games played, where he has started 16 of them. He has a total of 1,473 minutes.

Key player - Watford

In Millwall, the presence of João Pedro stands out. The 21-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals and two assists in 19 matches played, where he has started 16 of them. He has 1,501 minutes in total.

Watford vs Millwall history

These two teams have met on 46 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Watford, who have been victorious on 20 occasions, while Millwall have won on 19 occasions, for a total of seven draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 41 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Watford with 18 victories, while Millwall has won 17, for a balance of six draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Watford have played Millwall at home in the EFL Championship, there are 20 matches, where Wasps have the advantage with 10 wins over the seven that the Lions have won, and the three draws that have taken place.

Millwall

Millwall is one of the teams in the middle of the table. Their performance this season still leaves much to be desired and they urgently need a positive run to get into the fight for a place in the fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Watford

Watford has had a good performance in the season and since the return to competitions after the World Cup, they have a win and a draw, so they are still in the fight for the top of the standings. It will be important for them to win this game to avoid giving their closest rivals a chance to get closer.

The match will be played at Vicarage Road

The Watford vs Millwall match will be played at Vicarage Road, located in the city of Watford, in the county of Hertfordshire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 22,220 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Watford vs Millwall Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
