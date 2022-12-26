Watford vs Millwall: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Watford vs Millwall Live Score!
How to watch Watford vs Millwall Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Watford vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
United Kingdom: 1:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
Key player - Millwall
In Millwall, the presence of Zian Flemming stands out. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals in 19 games played, where he has started 16 of them. He has a total of 1,473 minutes.
Key player - Watford
In Millwall, the presence of João Pedro stands out. The 21-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals and two assists in 19 matches played, where he has started 16 of them. He has 1,501 minutes in total.
Watford vs Millwall history
These two teams have met on 46 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Watford, who have been victorious on 20 occasions, while Millwall have won on 19 occasions, for a total of seven draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 41 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Watford with 18 victories, while Millwall has won 17, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times Watford have played Millwall at home in the EFL Championship, there are 20 matches, where Wasps have the advantage with 10 wins over the seven that the Lions have won, and the three draws that have taken place.
Millwall
Millwall is one of the teams in the middle of the table. Their performance this season still leaves much to be desired and they urgently need a positive run to get into the fight for a place in the fight for promotion to the Premier League.
Watford
Watford has had a good performance in the season and since the return to competitions after the World Cup, they have a win and a draw, so they are still in the fight for the top of the standings. It will be important for them to win this game to avoid giving their closest rivals a chance to get closer.