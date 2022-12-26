Brunei vs Indonesia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player in Indonesia
Witan Sulaiman is a 21-year-old midfielder for Trencin, a Slovakian league team where he has scored four goals this season. He scored in the last match of the Indonesian national team and scored three goals in the qualification to the Asian Cup;
Watch out for this player in Brunei
Razimie Ramli who scored two goals in qualifying for this tournament. He currently plays in the DPMM club that plays in the Singapore league. He has scored five goals in the 12 games he has scored for his national team. He scored in the last game but did not prevent his team's defeat against the Philippines.
How does Indonesia arrive?
The Indonesian national team contested the final of this year's tournament in January in which they lost to Thailand, who won the first leg. In the Asian Cup qualifiers, they managed to qualify for the Asian Cup by finishing second in the group with seven points and being among the five best runners-up. In their first match of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup, they beat Cambodia by the narrowest of margins (2-1) and are currently third in Group A with three points.
How does Brunei arrive?
Bruné i comes after earning a place in the AFF Suzuki Cup by beating Timor-Leste in the play-offs by 6-3 on aggregate. The other matches played this year have been friendly matches in which they only beat Laos 1-0. While they lost the three friendly matches they played; Maldives, Malaysia and Laos. This was left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the first phase after being eliminated in the elimination round against Mongolia. In the first two games of this tournament it has been beaten, against the Philippines and Thailand and is currently at the bottom of Group A with zero points.
Background
Twice these two teams have faced each other, both times ending with a favorable result for Indonesia. The last time they met was in 2017 in a friendly in which the Indonesian team won 4-0, in 1977 also in another friendly match ended with the same result. This will be the first time that these two teams face each other in an official match;
Venue: The match will be played in Kuala Lumpur, a stadium located in Malaysia with a capacity of 18,000 people.
Preview of the match
Brunei and Indonesia will face each other on the third day of the group stage of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup. Both teams are in Group A alongside Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia.
