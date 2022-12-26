Cardiff vs Queens Parks Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this matchday 24 of the EFL Championship is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers: Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Monday, December 26
USA Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN+
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Queens Park Rangers
Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Field, Dozzell, Iroegbunam, Chair, Willock, Dykes
Last lineup Cardiff City
Allsopp, Romeo, Ng, Kipre, Nkounkou, Ralls, Wintle, Harris, Robinson, O’Dowda, Etete
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers will be Keith Stroud; first row, Ian Cooper; second row, Adam Crysell; David Rock; fourth assistant.
How does Queens Park Rangers arrive?
On the other hand, Queens Park Rangers, another of the longest-standing teams in the United Kingdom, and led by Michael Beale, is having a good season. They had a run of five consecutive defeats, but have returned to winning ways in the middle of the season. The Hoops are in sixth place in the EFL Championship with 34 points after 23 games played, recording 10 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats. In their most recent game, QPR earned a narrow away win over Preston thanks to a 58th minute goal by Dunn to capitalize on their tenth win of the season.
How does Cardiff City arrive?
Cardiff City, one of the longest-standing teams in England, led by Mark Hudson, is not having a good season and is still looking to climb positions as it finds itself at the bottom of the standings. Currently, Cardiff City are in 20th position with 26 points in 23 games, the result of seven wins, eleven defeats and five draws, the most recent of which was last week when, after leading 1-0 for 67 minutes, Blackpool scored the goal that would give them a draw in their visit to Cardiff and thus ruin the victory of the Blue and Whites.
Matchday 24
Some soccer leagues around the world are starting to resume and, this post-Christmas day, the EFL Championship in England will be active with a match that promises to be attractive and evenly matched between Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers. Both teams live different realities, while the locals are at the bottom of the league standings, the visitors are in sixth place and want to continue climbing positions.
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium
The match Cardiff vs Queens Park Rangers will be played at Cardiff City stadium, in Cardiff, England. Kick-off is scheduled at 12:15 hrs (ET).
