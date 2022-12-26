Thailand vs Philippines LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Thailand vs Philippines live?
If you want to watch the match Thailand vs Philippines live, you can follow it on YouTube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Thailand vs Philippines?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in the Philippines
Kenshiro Daniels is currently the top scorer in this tournament with three goals in the two matches he has played. He has a total of six goals for United City this season.
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teerasil Dangda scored a goal and an assist in the first match of the AFF Cup. The 34-year-old striker plays for Pathum United and has eight goals and two assists for his club this season.
How does the Philippines arrive?
The Philippine national team is coming off a loss in its last game against Vietnam in a friendly match. In the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers they finished in second place, after drawing against Yemen, beating Mongolia and being thrashed by Palestine, which finished top of the group. However, this team did not qualify for the competition because it was the worst runner-up. In this tournament they have already played two matches where they lost the first one against Cambodia by 3-2 and in the second one they beat Bruné i by 5-1.
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thai national team has played two friendlies in the month of December in which they beat Burma 6-0 but in the most recent one they lost by the minimum against Chinese Taipei (0-1). In September they played in the Kings Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout against Malaysia but won in the bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago. They will be in the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group C with six points, but finished among the top five runners-up to qualify for the Asian tournament. In their first match of the tournament, they thrashed Brunéi 5-0 and are currently top of the group with three points.
Background
A total of 21 matches have been played between these two teams with a favorable balance for Thailand, which has won 17 times, while the Philippines have won two matches and two other duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the group stage of the last edition of this tournament in which Thailand won 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Thammsat Stadium, located in Bangkok. This stadium was inaugurated in 1998 and has a capacity of 25,000 people.
Preview of the match
Thailand and the Philippines will meet on the third day of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup. Both teams are in Group A along with Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei.
