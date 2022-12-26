Sheffield United vs Coventry City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sheffield United vs Coventry City match live?
What time is Sheffield United vs Coventry City match for Championship?
Argentina 12 pm: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 12 pm: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 11 am: Star +
Ecuador 11 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 10 am: Star +
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 11 am: Star +
Uruguay 12 pm: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak up, Mark Robins!
They will have Christmas Day at home. We have players who travel a bit and I've done that in various ways, but since I've been here, we've given them Christmas off. That doesn't mean to say it's right to be out or right to be in, but it also doesn't mean it's wrong. I've done it both ways and I've won games and lost games, so there's no rule.
They're in a good place and they're in a decent place in terms of fitness and mentally it's good to be with the family."
Probable lineup for Coventry
Coventry's Situation
Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!
Robbo is back, Rhian and Rhys had surgery so they are long term. Ismael is back in training now so we will see how he reacts with his knee and Ozzie getting better each week. Flecky recovering after his leg fracture, we are closer to getting everyone back in shape.
We try to do this as part of how we work with a little more structure and purpose. It allows us to get a little more detail on the players and you can also see how much they are absorbing.
No, like us. We want players who are coming back to get fitter and fitter, but nothing new from the last game. That helps in many ways, in the game and in picking teams and competing for spots, obviously."
Probable lineup for Sheffield
Sheffield's Situation
Paul Heckingbottom has a list of absentees, starting with Jack O'Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster and John Fleck. All injured. On the other hand, he will be able to count on Jack Robinson, while Ismael Kone is a doubt.
Latest Results
Coventry 3-3 Swansea (Championship)
Reading 1-0 Coventry (Championship)
Coventry 2-0 QPR (Championship)
Coventry 2-0 Wigan (Championship)
Watford 0-1 Coventry (Championship)
Coventry 1-0 Blackburn (Championship)
Coventry 1-2 Blackpool (Championship)
Coventry 2-2 Rotherham (Championship)
Stoke 0-2 Coventry (Championship)
Sky Blues
Latest Results
Sheffield United 1-0 Huddersfield (Championship)
Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United (Championship)
Sheffield United 0-1 Rotherham (Championship)
Sheffield United 5-2 Burnley (Championship)
Bristol City 0-1 Sheffield United (Championship)
West Bromwich 0-2 Sheffield United (Championship)
Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich (Championship)
Coventry 1-0 Sheffield United (Championship)
Sheffield United 3-3 Blackpool (Championship)
