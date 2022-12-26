Sheffield United vs Coventry City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
How and where to watch the Sheffield United vs Coventry City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sheffield United vs Coventry City match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Sheffield United vs Coventry City of 26th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 12 pm: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 11 am: Star +

Ecuador 11 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 10 am: Star +

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 11 am: Star +

Uruguay 12 pm: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

Speak up, Mark Robins!

"We will be full of confidence. It's a tough trip going to Bramall Lane, but there will be a fantastic atmosphere at what is a brilliant pith and it's a fantastic game for us to play on Boxing Day. It will be a good game no doubt, they have a good strong squad and they have some players who were not available last time we played. They will also be confident in front of their own fans and the Christmas season offers good matches and good games and a brilliant sequence.

They will have Christmas Day at home. We have players who travel a bit and I've done that in various ways, but since I've been here, we've given them Christmas off. That doesn't mean to say it's right to be out or right to be in, but it also doesn't mean it's wrong. I've done it both ways and I've won games and lost games, so there's no rule. 

They're in a good place and they're in a decent place in terms of fitness and mentally it's good to be with the family."

Probable lineup for Coventry

Wilson; Rose, Doyle, Hyam; Burroughs, Hamer, Sheaf, Bidwell; Allen, O'Hare; Gyokeres.
Coventry's Situation

Due to injury, Kyle McFadzean will not be at Mark Robin's disposal.
Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!

"One of the best on the field the last time I talked was about the fact that they suffered because of the canceled games and I was right. I expect one of the toughest games we will have.

Robbo is back, Rhian and Rhys had surgery so they are long term. Ismael is back in training now so we will see how he reacts with his knee and Ozzie getting better each week. Flecky recovering after his leg fracture, we are closer to getting everyone back in shape.

We try to do this as part of how we work with a little more structure and purpose. It allows us to get a little more detail on the players and you can also see how much they are absorbing.

No, like us. We want players who are coming back to get fitter and fitter, but nothing new from the last game. That helps in many ways, in the game and in picking teams and competing for spots, obviously."

Probable lineup for Sheffield

Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Stevens; Ndiaye, Sharp.
Sheffield's Situation

Paul Heckingbottom has a list of absentees, starting with Jack O'Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster and John Fleck. All injured. On the other hand, he will be able to count on Jack Robinson, while Ismael Kone is a doubt.

Latest Results

Coventry 1-0 West Bromwich (Championship)

Coventry 3-3 Swansea (Championship)

Reading 1-0 Coventry (Championship)

Coventry 2-0 QPR (Championship)

Coventry 2-0 Wigan (Championship)

Watford 0-1 Coventry (Championship)

Coventry 1-0 Blackburn (Championship)

Coventry 1-2 Blackpool (Championship)

Coventry 2-2 Rotherham (Championship)

Stoke 0-2 Coventry (Championship)

Sky Blues

Coventry City is located in eighth place with 33 points, just one difference to sixth-place Queens Park Rangers and the first team inside the playoffs zone. The Sky Blues put an end to four straight defeats after winning in the last round.
Latest Results

Wigan 1-2 Sheffield United (Championship)

Sheffield United 1-0 Huddersfield (Championship)

Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United (Championship)

Sheffield United 0-1 Rotherham (Championship)

Sheffield United 5-2 Burnley (Championship)

Bristol City 0-1 Sheffield United (Championship)

West Bromwich 0-2 Sheffield United (Championship)

Sheffield United 2-2 Norwich (Championship)

Coventry 1-0 Sheffield United  (Championship)

Sheffield United 3-3 Blackpool (Championship)

The Blades

Owner of 44 points, Sheffield United occupies the second position, a place that gives access to the Premier League. The Blades are coming off three wins in a row, four of which have come in the last few games, as well as a stumble in this stretch.
Eye on the Game

Sheffield United vs Coventry City, live this Monday (26), at the Bramall Lane at 10 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 24th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship match: Sheffield United vs Coventry City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo