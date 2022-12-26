Bristol City vs West Bromwich: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Bristol City vs West Bromwich Live Score Here
Speak up, Nigel Pearson!
“ I was told it was because I didn't take responsibility well, look, I've taken over everything on this football team since I've been here.
“The number of times I must have said after a game, “is it? my team, I take full responsibility for this - that's ok' and I always will. And I take responsibility for a scenario that is not true. This is my own work, but I don't complain about it. What I'm trying to do is find the solutions together with everyone in this football club.
“And if people aren’t aware, I’m someone who has a bit of a conflict. You need conflict to make changes. All I would say to our supporters is: that we appreciate their support and it is It's very important that they continue to support the team.
“If it changes for me, fine, fine, but it won’t stop me from working the way I always do, which is - I put the team first; I don’t put individuals come first. And the reality of where we are right now is far from the bottom line. that we need everyone on our side.”
“The fact that we are in danger of breaking Financial Fair Play,” Oh, we would all accept that we might have advanced at a faster pace if we had gone there. and bought players and changed things more quickly. We can't. So we're having to evolve and that means using a lot of young players, which is very important. It’s a great story in a sense, but the other side of it is a great story. that inconsistencies may be greater.
“ we need to keep working. There are many great people who work at this football club and it's great. It is very important that we build what there is. There are positives here. Unfortunately, there are some positives. Is there always a thirst for bad news and therefore managers fight with players? It happens most days probably all over the country.”
“I remember having to try to do something to get us out of the lethargic mindset that was here,” Pearson added.“I remember people complaining about how lazy we were and as we didn’t play with real enthusiasm.
“Emotion is important. is normal. The main point is that we need our fan base to take a backseat to our team and that's what we need. everything, and they've been brilliant. But I hope they can see that there's a difference. - although we are at the same points as last year - but we are doing things outside of football itself, we are making progress there.
“They want to see us win more games, yeah? Of course they do, but I'm in this job to try to create something that is more successful, more motivated and that has people in the team and the club - staff and players - who want to achieve it. we had a lot of comfortable people here.
“Comfort zones - difficult, I don’t want them. I don’t want people to think that there’s not there. Is there no problem going there? and do enough. It's not enough. good enough, I'm sorry."
Probable Bristol City!
How does Bristol City arrive?
Speak up, Carlos Corberán!
“As a group of players and staff, we do not like to have these setbacks that we suffered in Coventry on Wednesday.
“That feeling you get after a defeat is really important. what we need to use to give us strength to face the next challenge.
“We have points we need to learn when we suffer a defeat. We can work with the group to improve in certain areas to become a more competitive team.
“The days after a defeat are difficult days because everyone is disappointed. It is important to have them. If you If you don't feel pain, you won't come back stronger.
“We won’t always get the results we want, although we want to win every game and that’s important. This is what we work for. It's important to know how to react to these moments.
“I believe that the pain of defeats gives us strength. the chance to react better in the next game.”
“We want to compete best in Bristol City. We’ll be traveling there soon. trying to get the best possible result.
“We want to present our fans with the possibility to celebrate a good performance, three more points and a belated Christmas gift.
“I talk a lot about the Championship, but I will say it again because I believe in it a lot. It's such a tough competition and everyone can beat everyone, no matter where they are on the leaderboard or what shape they are in.
“Because of this, our standards must always be at the highest level and this will not be the case. different against Bristol City.”
“It is true that they were much better than us in the first 25 minutes of the game. We didn't attack and we couldn't break the kind of pressure they were putting. We also failed to create chances.
“We were suffering more in defense in the first parts of the game, but after 30 minutes we were better in defense and attack. Despite being better, it still wasn't good enough to dominate the game.
“We ended the first half with a great chance on the counterattack, but unfortunately Jed Wallace couldn't score.
“We were better in the second half, not doing enough to win or lose the game.
“I think the only situation where they were better than us in the second half from an offensive point of view was the passage of the game that led to the penalty.
“I think the action for the penalty is clear and it was a penalty, but before that we had the opportunity to win the ball in the middle of the field with a shot and we didn't manage it.
“The penalty was a clear accident in that kind of situation.
“You have to bear the pain of that defeat, but we cannot lose perspective and we lost one game out of six. We were close to getting a point.
"I hate that feeling. It's the worst feeling in football, losing games. However, it's the feeling you need to have the strength to keep going."