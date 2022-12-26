Rotherham United vs Stoke City LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
3'
Game suspended due to an injury to Jagielka. Yellow card for Tom Eaves.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
Play is underway at NY Stadium.
Fans arrive
Rotherham fans arriving at the stadium, the club through its social networks shares this beautiful postcard.
Tickets sold out
All tickets have been sold for this Boxing Day, this is the day when English soccer produces the most money for tickets, which makes it normal that all tickets for a match like this have been sold out.
Starting Lineup- Rotherham
We already have the starting XI for Rotherham.
TEAM v @stokecity | Johansson; Peltier, Wood (C), Humphreys; Harding, Barlaser, Wiles Rathbone, Bramall; Eaves, Ogbene.— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 26, 2022
SUBS | Hemfrey, McCart, Kioso, Ferguson, Lindsay, Odoffin, Washington. #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/cH8Ih31bcP
Starting Lineup- Stoke City
We already have the starting XI for Stoke City.
Your staring XI to face Rotherham 👊 pic.twitter.com/tsyPBM94lY— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 26, 2022
Start of our coverage
From now on we start our coverage of the match between Rotherham United vs Stoke City for the EFL Championship, today is BOXING DAY and we have soccer for a good time. Follow our minute by minute, where if not more on VAVEL.
Stay tuned to follow Rotherham United vs Stoke City live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Stoke City live, as well as the latest information from New York Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Rotherham United vs Stoke City live online
What time is the Rotherham United vs Stoke City EFL Championship match?
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs Stoke City match on December 26, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Key Player- Stoke City
Joe Bursik- Goalkeeper
The goalkeeper has made 16 appearances in the season. He has drawn 5 clean sheets, and accumulating 37 saves.
Key Player- Rotherham
Chiedozie Ogbene- Striker
The striker has made 18 appearances in the season, starting 16 of them. He has scored 6 goals in 1496 minutes of play.
Match Officials
Center Referee: David Webb
Assistants: Shaun Hudson and Matthew McGrath
Fourth official: Ross Joyce
Head to Head: Rotherham vs Stoke City
These two teams have played 43 matches, with 17 wins for Stoke, 14 for Rotherham and 12 draws. All meetings have been in promotion and league cup competitions.
The only time these two teams met on Boxing Day was in 1962, with Stoke City winning 2-1 away.
Potters want win to move closer to promotion places
Stoke needs to win three points to try to get closer to the places that give the option to fight for the third promotion. To do so, it is essential to win the Boxing Day at Rotherham's home and get revenge for the defeat suffered at home against this rival on October 18.
Rotherham seeks first win after world championship break
After losses to Bristol City and West Brom, Rotherham are looking for their first win in the resumption of the Championship. The Millers have not won at home since October 15, so a win at home would allow them to get back on track.
Rotherham vs Stoke: two teams looking to move away from the relegation places
Both teams are separated by three points, with a very regular campaign, both Rotherham and Stoke are already thinking about saving the category and not going down.
The Stadium
The match will be played at New York Stadium, which seats 12,021 spectators. Built in 2012, the home of Rotherham United, it is a small stadium where, in addition to Rotherham games, matches of England's youth teams and matches of the women's national team have been played.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Rotherham United vs Stoke City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the New York Stadium, at 10:00 AM ET.