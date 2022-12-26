Rotherham United vs Stoke City LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: RUFC Website

10:06 AM5 minutes ago

3'

Game suspended due to an injury to Jagielka. Yellow card for Tom Eaves.
10:00 AM10 minutes ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

Play is underway at NY Stadium.
9:44 AM26 minutes ago

Fans arrive

 

 

Photo: RUFC Twitter
Photo: RUFC Twitter

Rotherham fans arriving at the stadium, the club through its social networks shares this beautiful postcard.

9:25 AMan hour ago

Tickets sold out

All tickets have been sold for this Boxing Day, this is the day when English soccer produces the most money for tickets, which makes it normal that all tickets for a match like this have been sold out.
9:21 AMan hour ago

Starting Lineup- Rotherham

We already have the starting XI for Rotherham. 
9:17 AMan hour ago

Starting Lineup- Stoke City

We already have the starting XI for Stoke City. 

 

9:15 AMan hour ago

Start of our coverage

From now on we start our coverage of the match between Rotherham United vs Stoke City for the EFL Championship, today is BOXING DAY and we have soccer for a good time. Follow our minute by minute, where if not more on VAVEL. 
6:00 AMin 20 hours

5:50 AMin 20 hours

What time is the Rotherham United vs Stoke City EFL Championship match?

This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs Stoke City match on December 26, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM 
Bolivia: 11:00 AM 
Brazil: 12:00 PM 
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 10:00 AM 
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM 
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
5:45 AMin 20 hours

Key Player- Stoke City

Joe Bursik- Goalkeeper
The goalkeeper has made 16 appearances in the season. He has drawn 5 clean sheets, and accumulating 37 saves. 
5:40 AMin 19 hours

Key Player- Rotherham

Chiedozie Ogbene- Striker
The striker has made 18 appearances in the season, starting 16 of them. He has scored 6 goals in 1496 minutes of play. 
5:35 AMin 19 hours

Match Officials

Center Referee: David Webb
Assistants: Shaun Hudson and Matthew McGrath
Fourth official: Ross Joyce
5:30 AMin 19 hours

Head to Head: Rotherham vs Stoke City

These two teams have played 43 matches, with 17 wins for Stoke, 14 for Rotherham and 12 draws. All meetings have been in promotion and league cup competitions. 

The only time these two teams met on Boxing Day was in 1962, with Stoke City winning 2-1 away. 

5:25 AMin 19 hours

Potters want win to move closer to promotion places

Stoke needs to win three points to try to get closer to the places that give the option to fight for the third promotion. To do so, it is essential to win the Boxing Day at Rotherham's home and get revenge for the defeat suffered at home against this rival on October 18. 
5:20 AMin 19 hours

Rotherham seeks first win after world championship break

After losses to Bristol City and West Brom, Rotherham are looking for their first win in the resumption of the Championship. The Millers have not won at home since October 15, so a win at home would allow them to get back on track. 
5:15 AMin 19 hours

Rotherham vs Stoke: two teams looking to move away from the relegation places

Both teams are separated by three points, with a very regular campaign, both Rotherham and Stoke are already thinking about saving the category and not going down. 
5:10 AMin 19 hours

The Stadium

The match will be played at New York Stadium, which seats 12,021 spectators. Built in 2012, the home of Rotherham United, it is a small stadium where, in addition to Rotherham games, matches of England's youth teams and matches of the women's national team have been played.
Photo: RUFC Facebook
Photo: RUFC Facebook
5:05 AMin 19 hours

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Rotherham United vs Stoke City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the New York Stadium, at 10:00 AM ET.
