Hull City vs Blackpool: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Hull City vs Blackpool live match, as well as the latest information from the MKM Stadium.
How to watch Hull City vs Blackpool Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Hull City vs Blackpool match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Hull City vs Blackpool match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Blackpool of December 26th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM

Last match between the two teams

The most recent game between these two teams took place on October 19, when they met on matchday 16 of the current EFL Championship. That match was won by Hull City 3-1 away with goals from Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty and Regan Slater; Kenny Dougall was the scorer for Blackpool.
Key player - Blackpool

In Blackpool, the presence of Jerry Yates stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and two assists in 23 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1,998 minutes.

Key player - Hull City

In Hull City, the presence of Óscar Estupiñán stands out. The 26-year-old Colombian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals and one assist in 20 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has 1,410 minutes in total.

Hull City vs Blackpool history

These two teams have met 88 times. The statistics are in favor of Hull City, who have come out victorious on 33 occasions, while Blackpool have won on 30 occasions, leaving a balance of 25 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 77 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Hull City with 28 victories, while Blackpool has won 25, for a balance of 24 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Hull City have played at home against Blackpool in the EFL Championship, there are 38 matches, where the tigers have the advantage with 16 wins over the 11 that the seasiders have won, and the 11 draws that have been given.

Blackpool

Blackpool comes to this match with a lot of urgencies. They have drawn their two most recent matches against Cardiff and Birmingham, but they are six games without a win and their bad campaign is reflected in the table of positions, where they are in the second last place.

Hull City

Hull City comes from two consecutive draws, against Sunderland and Watford, and their situation is still very complex, as they are at the bottom of the table and have not won in three games.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Hull City vs Blackpool Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
