Hull City vs Blackpool: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

What time is Hull City vs Blackpool match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Key player - Blackpool
In Blackpool, the presence of Jerry Yates stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and two assists in 23 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1,998 minutes.
Key player - Hull City
In Hull City, the presence of Óscar Estupiñán stands out. The 26-year-old Colombian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals and one assist in 20 games played, where he has started 17 of them. He has 1,410 minutes in total.
Hull City vs Blackpool history
These two teams have met 88 times. The statistics are in favor of Hull City, who have come out victorious on 33 occasions, while Blackpool have won on 30 occasions, leaving a balance of 25 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 77 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Hull City with 28 victories, while Blackpool has won 25, for a balance of 24 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Hull City have played at home against Blackpool in the EFL Championship, there are 38 matches, where the tigers have the advantage with 16 wins over the 11 that the seasiders have won, and the 11 draws that have been given.
Blackpool
Blackpool comes to this match with a lot of urgencies. They have drawn their two most recent matches against Cardiff and Birmingham, but they are six games without a win and their bad campaign is reflected in the table of positions, where they are in the second last place.
Hull City
Hull City comes from two consecutive draws, against Sunderland and Watford, and their situation is still very complex, as they are at the bottom of the table and have not won in three games.