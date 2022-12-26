Southampton vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Southampton vs Brighton live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Brighton live, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Brighton live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Southampton vs Brighton can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Southampton vs Brighton can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Brighton player
Alexis Mac Allister, 23 year old Argentine midfielder, the now world champion with Argentina, has five seasons with the team and it seems that the 22/23 will be one of his best seasons, with fourteen games played in the Premier League, the player has scored five goals and has been one of the most important players of the team and the national team, after his great level the offers will not be long in coming, but while that happens he must perform as he has been doing.
Watch out for this Southampton player
Che Adams, Forward. Scottish 26 years old, after the bad moment of the team this player is one of the most outstanding in the Southampton striker, with 14 appearances the player has scored 4 goals, the team has not scored many goals and it is expected that after the restart, the team will start to get important wins.
Who else? 😇@CheAdams_ is your Player of the Match 👏 pic.twitter.com/tdnE0E4O93— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 21, 2022
Latest Brighton lineup
Sanchez, Veltamn, Dunk, Webster, March, Grob, Mac Allsiter, Caicedo, Trossard, Mwepu, Welbeck.
Latest Southampton lineup
Bazunu, Peters, Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Prowse, Armstrong, Adams.
Face to face
Brighton 2-2 Southampton
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Southampton 1-2 Brighton
Brighton 1-2 Southampton
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Arbitration quartet
Central: Robert Jones. Assistants: Lee Betts and Ian Hussin. Fourth official: Dean Whitestone.
Brighton wants to bounce back
Brighton from the previous season showed a leap in quality by being in ninth place, it seems that their project was well underway because at the beginning of the new season, the team surprised to be at the top of the table, everything was going well until Chelsea decided to dismiss their coach and their option was to hire the Brighton coach, this put the team with much uncertainty, but they continued to achieve great results, they are currently in seventh place with 21 points, one point behind Liverpool and with the same points as Chelsea, if the team wants to get better places it is important to get three points in every game, the team has a great squad and should be reinforced in the winter market to achieve the goal of finishing in the top 6 of the Premier League, the team was recently eliminated in the EFL Cup after losing on penalties 4-3, with one competition less, it is time to focus entirely on the league.
Southampton needs the win
Southampton has been a very gray team in the Premier League, although it has not been relegated in a long time, the team has not been able to compete in the mid-table bothering the first places, last season was very close to relegation occupying the 15th position with 40 points, only five points more than the 18th place occupied by Burnley who is playing the Championship, for this new season the team is going through a more alarming situation, It seems that it will be very difficult to get out of there, in the lower part of the table the fight is still very close, because with a couple of victories anyone would jump to the mid-table, it will be very important to get points in every game and more against rivals in the same situation, their three wins reflect why in fifteen rounds the team is in that situation.
Complicated duel in the resumption of the tournament
The Premier League resumes and as usual brings us great clashes, this time Southampton and Brighton will face each other for three fundamental points for their season, one of them fighting at the top while the other is immersed in the fight for relegation, this second part of the season will certainly bring many changes after the winter market, so the teams will seek to have a better squad.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Southampton vs Brighton, corresponding to the Premier League 2022. The match will take place at St Mary's Stadium at 10:00 am ET.