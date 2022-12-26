Everton vs Wolves Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned for the Everton vs Wolves live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Everton vs Wolves live, as well as the latest information from Goodison Park Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Everton vs Wolves online live streaming

The match will be broadcast on Peacock.

Everton vs Wolves can be tuned in from the live streams on the Peacock App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match Everton vs Wolves, matchday 15 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Everton vs Wolves match on December 27, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 11:00 hours ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Japan: 09:00 hours

India: 09:00 PM 

Nigeria: 09:00 hours

South Africa: 09:00 hours

Australia: 11:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 AM

Wolves Statements

Julen Lopetegui spoke ahead of this matchwhere he also confirmed his firm interest in signing Traoré: "The Premiership was a goal for a long time. I had opportunities to go several times, but due to personal circumstances it didn't happen. We thought we were going to stop and recycle after three very intense and beautiful years at Sevilla, but circumstances changed and an exciting project appeared. A team in a complex situation, but with a great potential that has bet heavily on us. We believe in the project and we have jumped on board to change a situation that will not be easy."

"It was a spectacular journey, the best in the history of Sevilla at League level. You mention the Europa League, which was important, but I almost prefer the three consecutive fourth places. It had never been done before. It had a lot of merit combining it with the Europa League. It was an incredible three years where we gave our best".

How are Wolves coming along?

Wolves beat Gillingham two goals to nil in the EFL Coup, so they will be looking to continue the good run.

How are Everton doing?

Everton lost to Bournemouth three goals to nil, so in this match they will be looking for a victory.

The match will be played at Goodison Park Stadium.

The match Everton vs Wolves will be played at Goodison Park Stadium, located in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Everton vs Wolves live stream of Matchday 15 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Goodison Park Stadium, at 10:00hrs.
