Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Aston Villa

How and where to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Liverpool vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Aston Villa of 26th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 14:30 pm: Star +

Bolivia 14:30 pm: Star +

Brazil 14:30 pm: Star +

Chile 14:30 pm: Star +

Colombia 14:30 pm: Star +

Ecuador 14:30 pm: Star +

USA 12:30 pm ET: Star +

Spain 2:30 am: Star +

Mexico 12:30 pm: Star +

Paraguay 14:30 pm: Star +

Peru 14:30 pm: Star +

Uruguay 14:30 pm: Star +

Venezuela 14:30 pm: Star +

- The Reds have scored 13 goals in their last three games on Boxing Day.

- The last Boxing Day game was in 2019, when Jürgen Klopp's team returned from winning the FIFA Club World Cup and beat Leicester City 4-0 away from home.

- Villa and the Reds have met once before on Boxing Day, with Liverpool claiming a 2-1 away win in 2001.

- When the two teams last met at Villa Park in May, the Reds recorded their 100th victory over Villa in all competitions.

- The Reds have lost just two of their last 21 league visits to Villa and have won seven of their last eight.

"We are working with him and the young goalkeepers. The idea is to start with Olsen, he is here to replace Emiliano or to compete with him. He has a small problem, but I think he will train normally tomorrow and if nothing changes, he will be ready on Monday. His injury happened before we went to Dubai, he didn't play in the friendlies, but now he's starting to train on the field. Monday's game, he's not available. It's a shame for us because he was a very, very good player before the World Cup and he's an important player," said Emery.
"We are very proud of him, he won the World Cup with his national team and he is incredible. I think Aston Villa fans must be very proud of him and he will be back next week but I want him to rest now because after the great emotion, after the hard work he's done, he has to take a few days off to rest. Next week he's coming back to start with us," said Emery.
Eye on the Game

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, live this Monday (26), at the Villa Park, at 12:30 pm ET, for the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League: Liverpool vs Aston Villa Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
