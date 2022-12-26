Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match live?
What time is Liverpool vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?
Argentina 14:30 pm: Star +
Bolivia 14:30 pm: Star +
Brazil 14:30 pm: Star +
Chile 14:30 pm: Star +
Colombia 14:30 pm: Star +
Ecuador 14:30 pm: Star +
USA 12:30 pm ET: Star +
Spain 2:30 am: Star +
Mexico 12:30 pm: Star +
Paraguay 14:30 pm: Star +
Peru 14:30 pm: Star +
Uruguay 14:30 pm: Star +
Venezuela 14:30 pm: Star +
Trainning
Merry Christmas
Boss
Boss 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TI3gFFMwyu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2022
Stats
- The last Boxing Day game was in 2019, when Jürgen Klopp's team returned from winning the FIFA Club World Cup and beat Leicester City 4-0 away from home.
- Villa and the Reds have met once before on Boxing Day, with Liverpool claiming a 2-1 away win in 2001.
- When the two teams last met at Villa Park in May, the Reds recorded their 100th victory over Villa in all competitions.
- The Reds have lost just two of their last 21 league visits to Villa and have won seven of their last eight.
- When the two teams last met at Villa Park in May, the Reds recorded their 100th victory over Villa in all competitions.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!