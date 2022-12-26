Middlesbrough vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic EFL Championship match.
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Wigan Athletic of December 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Wigan Athletic last lineup
These were the XI players who started last game:
Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jason Kerr, Graeme Shinnie, Max Power, Will Keane, James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa, Charlie Wyke, and Josh Magennis.
Middlesbrough last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Ryan John Giles, Tommy Smith, Chuba Akpom, Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Forss, Riley McGree, and Isaiah Jones.
Wigan Athletic Players to Watch
There are three Wigan Athletic players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the English striker Will Keane (#10), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 22 games played and scored in the last game against Hull City. Another player is Charlie Wyke (#9), he plays in the striker position and at 29 years old he is the team's best assister with 2 assists in 14 games and also scored a goal in the last game. He has been a great substitute who gives the team a change every time he steps on the field. And finally, we should be aware of midfielder James McClean (#12), he is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals and the highest assister with 4 assists in just 23 games played.
Wigan Athletic in the tournament
Wigan Athletic had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 24 points with 6 games won, 6 tied and 11 lost. They are located in the twenty-third position of the general table and if they want to steal the twenty-second place from Blackpool they must win the game. Monday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Wigan Athletic will play away. Their last game was on Monday, December 19, 2022, they lost 2-1 against Sheffield United at the DW Stadium and thus they got their eleventh defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Middlesbrough Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Middlesbrough's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Luton. The English striker Chuba Akpom (#29), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 9 goals in 16 games, he has scored in three games in a row and he does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ryan John Giles (#3), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 23 games played. He got his sixth assist in the previous match against Blackpool and could get his seventh on Monday. Finally, midfielder Matt Crooks (#25) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer in the team with 4 goals and we could see him scoring against Wigan.
Middlesbrough in the tournament
The Middlesbrough soccer team began the regular 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer), they are in the fourteenth position of the general table with 8 games won, 6 draws and 9 lost, getting 30 points . Middlesbrough seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be promoted. Their last game was on December 17, 2022, they lost 3-1 against Burnley at Turf Moor and thus achieved their ninth defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Riverside Stadium is located in the city of Middlesbrough, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 34,988 spectators. It was opened on August 26, 1995, cost £16 million to build and is currently the home of Middlesbrough Football Club.