Arsenal vs West Ham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League Match
Stay tuned for the Arsenal vs West Ham live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arsenal vs West Ham live, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. 
What time is the match Arsenal vs West Ham, matchday 15 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Arsenal vs West Ham match on December 26, 2022

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 PM

India: 14:00 PM 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Australia: 17:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 PM

West Ham Statement

David Moyes spoke pre-match: "Since Mikel Arteta came in, he's done a brilliant job, got them going, won a couple of trophies and went a bit against the grain where people might have thought it wouldn't happen. As a coach, to have players who then go on to management and do well is a great thrill."

Mikel was always someone who has had a very good career, he also worked with Arsene Wenger, who would have given him a great insight into how things work at Arsenal Football Club. He has worked with Pep Guardiola, who arguably could be the best coach without a doubt in this period. So, he certainly got good advice from those managers, but look, he was also a smart guy and he stood his ground when things were a bit difficult and people might have been behind him. They ended up getting over it and, quite often, managers need that time to get over it."

Arsenal Statement

Mikel Arteta spoke ahead of their match against West Ham: "First of all, I didn't make that decision, we made that decision as a club. Obviously there's my recommendation and what I feel we need to do to get to where we want to be. But I wouldn't like to single out one player. I think it was with several players. It was part of the strategy of what we're trying to build."

 "I'm sorry, but we want to go even faster and there's no time, whether it's one player or one member of staff, for someone to damage the club and we made that decision."

"What's coming is unprecedented, and we have to be ready for it.(But) there's excitement. We should be excited. We should take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us, understanding that we have to do much better."

"I want the team to play a certain way, and the more consistent we are at that, the more we're going to win. We're confident we're on the right track."

"He was the one I was trying to emulate. When you have a person so determined, so clear, so focused and with such strong convictions, you die for him. It's all very well to take some things or even copy them, but you can't copy and paste. It doesn't work, unfortunately."

"We play at home. Boxing Day is a very special game in the history of the Championship, the family atmosphere is always incredible, we want to enjoy it as much as possible, but we want above all to continue our streak."

"This second part of the season is going to be interesting and intense, we are really looking forward to resume."

How are West Ham coming along?

Fulham and West Ham played out a 1-1 draw in a fairly intense match where neither side managed to take the lead.

How are Arsenal coming into the game?

Arsenal come into this match after losing to Juventus in a friendly match to get back to winning ways.

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs West Ham will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in London, England. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Arsenal vs West Ham live stream, corresponding to Matchday 15 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 15:00.
