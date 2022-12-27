Toluca vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa SKY 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Toluca vs Necaxa match for Copa SKY 2022?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Necaxa of December 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:00 PM Univision and TUDN
Spain: 2:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Channel 5 and ViX
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Last games Toluca vs Necaxa
The Diablos Rojos del Toluca have dominated the series in the last five matches, winning three games, drawing one and losing one, and have not lost at the inferno since the 2020 Clausura.
Necaxa 1-3 Toluca, Apertura 2022
Necaxa 0-1 Toluca, Clausura 2022
Toluca 1-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2021
Toluca 2-0 Necaxa, Clausura 2021
Necaxa 3-2 Toluca, Apertura 2020
Key Player Necaxa
He was one of the sensation players when he made his debut, but this has to be the tournament of consolidation for Heriberto Jurado and prove that he was not a fluke and that he can consolidate his place in the Rayos' starting eleven.
Key player Toluca
With the doubt of whether he will stay or go, Camilo Sanvezzo will have to prove that he still has the quality and goalscoring instinct not only to stay in the squad, but also to be the goal scorer that the Mexicans have needed for several tournaments.
Last lineup Necaxa
22 Hugo González, 2 Josecarlos Van Rankin, 4 Alexis Peña, 14 Fabricio Formiliano, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 18 Bryan Garnica, 8 Fernando Madrigal, 25 Vicente Poggi, 12 Angelo Araos, 27 Heriberto Jurado, 9 Milton Giménez.
Last lineup Toluca
1 T. Volpi, 24 H. Ortega, 104 E. López, 5 E. Orrantia, 14 M. Ruiz, 11 M. Araujo, 197 A. Llanas, 16 J. Meneses, 10 L. Fernández, 7 C. Sanvezzo.
Necaxa: adapting to a new idea
The Rayos del Necaxa also have nothing left to fight for, but a lot to improve as they adapt to the new proposal of Andrés Lillini as their technical director and also adapt to their new goalkeeper with Hugo González after the departure of Luis Malagón to América.
Toluca: tightening the screws
With nothing left to fight for in order to reach the Grand Final, it should be remembered that these matches are still preparation matches for the start of the Clausura 2023 and the Diablos Rojos del Toluca have shown some defensive and offensive shortcomings, so they will have the opportunity to take advantage of these 90 minutes to adjust the necessary points for Nacho Ambriz's team.
The Kick-off
The Toluca vs Necaxa match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
