Laos vs Singapore LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Laos vs Singapore as well as the latest information from the New Laos National Stadium.
How to watch Laos vs Singapore?
If you want to watch the match Laos vs Singapore live you can follow it on You Tube
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Laos vs Singapore match?
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Singapore
Shawal Anuar currently plays for Hougang where he has scored a total of 11 goals this season. In addition, the 33-year-old striker scored the winning goal in the first match of the tournament, culminating the comeback.
Watch out for this player in Laos
Chony Wenpaserth currently plays as a striker for Ezra. The 20-year-old striker started the first game of this tournament and already knows what it's like to score this year with his national team since he scored in the friendly against Bruné i. He has been a starter in both matches of his national team in this tournament;
How does Singapore arrive?
The Singapore national team arrives after playing three friendly matches in which they knew all the signs, as they beat Maldives, drew against India and lost to Vietnam. While in the Asian Cup qualifiers they have been left out by finishing third with only three points. In their first match of this tournament they came from behind against Myanmar to take the first three points. They are currently in third place in Group B with three points;
How does Laos arrive?
The national team of Laos has only played during this 2022 a total of six friendly matches in which they have won three and lost three others. In their first match of this tournament they received a splendid drubbing from Vietnam, who won by 0-6. In the second match they were also beaten, this time by Malaysia by 5-0. Right now they are at the bottom of group B with zero points.
Background
A total of 11 meetings between Laos and Singapore with a favorable balance for the latter who has won nine times, while Laos took the victory in a duel. The remaining match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2013 in a friendly match that Singapore won 2-5. A year earlier they met in this tournament precisely in the group stage in which Singapore won 4-3.
Venue: The match will be played at the New Laos National Stadium, which was built in 2009 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Laos and Singapore will meet on the third day of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. Both teams are in group B along with Malaysia, Vietnam and Myanmar.
Laos vs Singapore in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup.
Manuel Carmona Hidalgo