Vietnam vs Malaysia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Vietnam vs Malaysia as well as the latest information from the My Dinh National Stadium.
How to watch Vietnam vs Malaysia live?
If you want to watch Vietnam vs Malaysia you can follow it on YouTube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Vietnam vs Malaysia?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Vietnam
Doan Van Hau, who plays for Hanoi FC, has scored three goals for his club this year. The 23-year-old defender scored a goal and provided an assist in his team's first match in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup.
How does Malaysia arrive?
Malaysia has just played two friendlies during this 2022 in which they defeated Maldives and Cambodia. During the month of September they disputed the King Cup in which they defeated Thailand in the semifinals in the penalty shootout, although they lost in the penalty shootout in the final against Tajikistan. They also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup this year by finishing second in the group with six points and the third best second place. In their first match of this tournament, they defeated Myanmar by the narrowest of margins, while in their second match they thrashed Laos 5-0. They are currently top of the group with six points;
How does Vietnam arrive?
The Vietnam National Team has played five friendlies in which it has won all of them: India (0-3), Singapore (0-4), Afghanistan (0-2), Borussia Dortmund (2-1) and the Philippines (1-0). They reached the third round of the World Cup, where they finished last in the group with four points, nine points behind Australia, who finished third. In their first match of the tournament, they beat Laos 6-0. They are second in group B with three points;
Background
A total of 46 clashes between Vietnam and Malaysia with a favorable balance for Vietnam who has won 20 times, while 18 times Malaysia has won. Eight matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the last edition of this tournament in the group stage in 2021 in which Vietnam won 3-0. The last four meetings were won by the Vietnam national team.
Venue: The match will be played at the My Dinh National Stadium, located in Vietnam, which was inaugurated in 2003 with a capacity of 40192 spectators.
Preview of the match
Vietnam and Malaysia will face each other on the third day of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. Both teams are in Group B along with Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Vietnam vs Malaysia in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.