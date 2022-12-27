Reading vs Swansea City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Reading vs Swansea City, as well as the latest information from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
How to watch Reading vs Swansea City?
If you want to watch the Reading vs Swansea City match live on TV, your option is ESPN +
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Reading vs Swansea City match in EFL Championship ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:15 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:15 hrs.
Brazil: 12:15 hrs.
Chile: 11:15 hrs.
Colombia: 11:15 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:15 hrs.
Spain: 18:15 hrs.
Mexico: 11:15 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:15 hrs.
Peru: 11:15 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:15 hrs.
. England: 17: 15 hrs.
USA: 12:15 hrs.
Australia: 02:15 hrs.
India: 21:15 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Swansea City
Joel Piroe has a total of six goals this season, although far from the records of last season where the Dutch striker managed to score 22 goals and six assists. The young striker scored in the last game to help rescue his team a point;
Watch out for this player at Reading
Tom Ince has five goals and three assists this season. This is the 30-year-old midfielder's second season with the team. The Englishman scored in the last game but it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat against Birmingham City.
How are Swansea City coming along?
Swansea City is coming from a 3-3 draw against Coventry City in a match in which they managed to rescue a point after going 3-0 down with 22 minutes to go. They have now gone seven consecutive matches without a win, the last time they won was on October 23rd. In the standings they are 13th in the table with 32 points, three points behind the Playoff places for promotion and seven points ahead of the relegation zone;
How does Reading arrive?
Reading come from losing their last home game against Birmingham City 3-2. A team that has won only two of the last seven matches they have played. They are currently 14th in the EFL Championship standings, three points off the Playoffs promotion zone and seven points clear of the relegation zone;
Background
A total of 43 times Reading and Swansea City have met, with Reading winning 16 times and Swansea winning 14 times. While the remaining 13 clashes ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October in a match that Swansea City won 3-2 after overcoming a 0-2 deficit;
Venue: The match will be played at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, which was built in 1998 and has a capacity of 24,200 spectators.
Preview of the match
Reading and Swansea City meet in the 24th round of the EFL Championship;
