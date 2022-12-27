Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this friendly match is on VAVEL USA. This match will open Tuesday's Premier League fixture. Do not miss a detail of the match Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth: Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Tuesday, December 27
USA Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): NBC, USA Network
USA TV channel (Spanish): Telemundo
Key player Chelsea
Jorginho: This Chelsea player is one of the leaders of The Blues and has to play a leading role this season due to the absences of the players who participated in Qatar. The 30-year-old Italian midfielder has scored three goals this season, two in the Premier League and one in the UEFA Champions League.
Key player AFC Bournemouth
Philip Billing: Bournemouth's striker is one of the club's main references in attack and so far, the team's top scorer. Billing is one of Bournemouth's most promising players and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in this competition. Last season, the striker participated in 42 games in which he got 11 assists and 10 goals. The Dane had a great start to the semester and currently has 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 games played.
Last lineup Bournemouth
Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Christie, Billing, Cook, Anthony; Solanke, Moore.
Last lineup Chelsea
Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be Simon Hooper; first row, Adrian Holmes; second row, Mark Scholes; Thomas Bramall; fourth assistant.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
On the other hand, AFC Bournemouth has not had a good soccer semester either, as they are fighting not to be relegated and need as many points as possible to keep moving away from that fateful zone. Gary O'Neil's pupils are coming from a bitter defeat by the minimum in their visit to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, where up to 7 players were absent due to illness. Now, for this 17th matchday, the Cherries' squad arrives with many doubts to face Chelsea. Currently, Bournemouth is in 14th position with 16 points, only 3 points above Wolverhampton, which is in the relegation zone, recording 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 defeats so far this season.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The London team led by Graham Potter, Chelsea has not had a good half of the season and, after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, Potter has not been able to do much with his team and has reached the resumption of the Premier League in the middle of the table. The Blues are not in the best shape for this resumption of the Premier League as they have three consecutive defeats: one against Manchester City, another against Newcastle, and the most recent against Aston Villa, where they lost by the minimum with an early goal by John McGinn in the 7th minute. Chelsea is currently in ninth place in the standings with 21 points (with two games left to play) after 6 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats.
Premier League Matchday 17
The Qatar 2022 World Cup is over and several teams from all the leagues in the world are already having activity with the resumption of their respective local competitions. This time, Stamford Bridge Stadium will host this match corresponding to Matchday 17, which opens Tuesday's activity between Chelsea and Bournemouth, both teams that have different purposes in this competition. The Blues want to get into the European competitions zone while the Cherries are looking to move further away from the relegation zone.
The match will be played at the Stadium Stamford Bridge
The match Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, in London, England. Kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 hrs (ET).
