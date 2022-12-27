Burnley vs Birmingham City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Burnley vs Birmingham City match for EFL Championship Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Birmingham City of December 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Birmingham City last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John Ruddy, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri, Juninho Bacuna, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, and Troy Deeney.
Burnley last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aro Muric, Louis Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Barnes, Nathan Tella, and Johann Gudmundsson.
Birmingham City Players to Watch
There are three Luton Town players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Irish striker Scott Hogan (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 21 games played and scored in the previous game against Sunderland. Another player is Tahith Chong (#18), he plays in the midfielder position and at 23 years old he is the second highest assister on the team with 4 assists in 16 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on defenseman Auston Trusty (#5), he is the team's second highest scorer with three goals in 23 games played and we could see him score again on Tuesday.
Birmingham City in the tournament
Unlike Burnley, Birmingham City had a regular start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points after 8 games won, 8 tied and 7 lost. They are located in the thirteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal the twelfth place from Albion they must win the game. Their last game was on December 16, ending in a 3-2 win against Reading at St. Andrew's Stadium and in doing so they secured their eighth win of the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Burnley FC Players to Watch
There are three Burnley players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Jay Rodriguez (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 19 games played and scored in the previous game against Rotherham United. Another player is Josh Brownhill (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and at 26 years old he is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 22 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Nathan Tella (#23), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 20 games played and we could see him score again on Tuesday.
Burnley FC en el torneo
Burnley tuvo un buen inicio de temporada en la EFL Championship, se encuentra en lo más alto de la tabla del torneo. Hasta la semana 23 del torneo tienen un total de 47 puntos después de 13 partidos ganados, 8 empatados y 2 perdidos. Están ubicados en la primera posición de la tabla general y si quieren mantenerse en ese lugar deberán ganar el partido. Su último partido fue el 17 de diciembre, terminó en un victoria 3 a 1 contra Middlesbrough en el Turf Moor y de esa forma consiguieron su décima tercera victoria del torneo. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este partido, por el gran equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan. Además tienen una ventaja al jugar en casa y que sus aficionados los puedan apoyar.
The stadium
Turf Moor is located in the city of Burnley, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 21,944 spectators. It was opened on August 26, 1883, cost £5.3 million to build and is currently the home of Burnley Football Club.