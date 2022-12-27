Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Image: VAVEL

How and where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham live online Premier League game

USA 15:00 ET: NBC and Telemundo.

Bolivia 17:00 Bolivia TV, Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Bolivia.

Brasil 17:00: Star+ and Claro.

Canada 15:00 ET: RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App

Chile 16:00: RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App.

Colombia 15:00: DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol TV and DIRECTV Sports Colombia.

Ecuador 15:00: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, Canal del Futbol, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador. 

Spain: 21:00: Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España.

Mexico: 14:00: Paramount +.

Peru: 15:00: DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App.

Latest Forest lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

1. D. Henderson.

24. S. Aurier.

4. J. Worrall.

30. W. Boly.

32. Renan Lodi.

22. R. Yates.

23. R. Freuler.

21. C. Kouyaté.

20. B. Johnson.

10. M. Gibbs-White.

11. J. Lingard.

Latest United lineup

This is how the home team came out to face their rival in the previous day's match:

1. David de Gea.

23. L. Shaw.

6. L. Martinez.

2. V. Lindelöf.

12. T. Malacia.

14. C. Eriksen.

18. Casemiro.

10. M. Rashford.

8. Bruno Fernandes.

36. A. Elanga.

9. A. Martial.

Forest's key player

The most important player in the offense and one of the pillars for Forest to get out of the relegation zone is undoubtedly Jesse Lingard. 

The 30-year-old has at his feet the possibility of writing history with the Nottingham team, however, he will have to work hard if he does not want to play next season in the Championship. 

United's key player

The home team has a youth player who has revolutionized their last few games in a very good way. 

From the bench or as a starter, Alejandro Garnacho has managed to unbalance the opposing defenses, with his great ability to run down the left flank and with a very good positioning to score goals when he is in the box. 

His performance will be fundamental for Manchester United to obtain a victory this afternoon. 

Nottingham wants another win

The visiting team has managed to get some points in their last Premier League matches, so they only have one defeat in their last five matches, two draws and two wins. 

Today they will want to get back to winning ways like in their last Premier League match, when they beat Crystal Palace by the minimum with Gibbs-White's goal.

Manchester in search of a big finish

Ten Hag's team is in the Europa League qualification zone, however, the Red Devils' objective is to play in the Champions League next season, so they will have to continue to take points in the closing game of the tournament, as they did in their last match against Fulham. 

In that match, the final score was 2-1 in favor of Manchester as visitors, with goals from Eriksen and youth player Alejandro Garnacho. 

The match will be played at the Old Trafford

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, United Kingdom with a capacity of 73,310 people.

This is the largest soccer stadium at club level, and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, as well as being the eleventh largest on the European continent.

Nicknamed "The Theatre of Dreams" by Sir Bobby Charlton, it has been United's home since 1910, although from 1941 to 1949 the club shared Maine Road with local rivals Manchester City because the stadium was bombed during World War II. 

Among the most important events that have been played in its facilities, it is worth mentioning that it has hosted FA Cup semifinals, England national team matches, matches in the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the Champions League Final in 2003.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Manchester United vs Nottingham Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today we will have a game in which the home team arrives as favorites to face one of the three last places in the general table. 

Nottingham Forest, recently promoted to the Premier League, has not been able to score enough points to get out of the relegation zone, so in this second part of the tournament they need to win as many games as possible. 

On the other hand, the team coached by ten Hag, will be looking to close the season to the maximum to aspire to a place in the UEFA Champions League. 

 

