Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Manchester vs Nottingham in the Premier League on VAVEL
How and where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham live online Premier League game
Bolivia 17:00 Bolivia TV, Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brasil 17:00: Star+ and Claro.
Canada 15:00 ET: RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App
Chile 16:00: RDS, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App.
Colombia 15:00: DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol TV and DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
Ecuador 15:00: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, Canal del Futbol, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.
Spain: 21:00: Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España.
Mexico: 14:00: Paramount +.
Peru: 15:00: DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App.
Latest Forest lineup
1. D. Henderson.
24. S. Aurier.
4. J. Worrall.
30. W. Boly.
32. Renan Lodi.
22. R. Yates.
23. R. Freuler.
21. C. Kouyaté.
20. B. Johnson.
10. M. Gibbs-White.
11. J. Lingard.
Latest United lineup
1. David de Gea.
23. L. Shaw.
6. L. Martinez.
2. V. Lindelöf.
12. T. Malacia.
14. C. Eriksen.
18. Casemiro.
10. M. Rashford.
8. Bruno Fernandes.
36. A. Elanga.
9. A. Martial.
Forest's key player
The 30-year-old has at his feet the possibility of writing history with the Nottingham team, however, he will have to work hard if he does not want to play next season in the Championship.
United's key player
From the bench or as a starter, Alejandro Garnacho has managed to unbalance the opposing defenses, with his great ability to run down the left flank and with a very good positioning to score goals when he is in the box.
His performance will be fundamental for Manchester United to obtain a victory this afternoon.
Nottingham wants another win
Today they will want to get back to winning ways like in their last Premier League match, when they beat Crystal Palace by the minimum with Gibbs-White's goal.
Manchester in search of a big finish
In that match, the final score was 2-1 in favor of Manchester as visitors, with goals from Eriksen and youth player Alejandro Garnacho.
The match will be played at the Old Trafford
This is the largest soccer stadium at club level, and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, as well as being the eleventh largest on the European continent.
Nicknamed "The Theatre of Dreams" by Sir Bobby Charlton, it has been United's home since 1910, although from 1941 to 1949 the club shared Maine Road with local rivals Manchester City because the stadium was bombed during World War II.
Among the most important events that have been played in its facilities, it is worth mentioning that it has hosted FA Cup semifinals, England national team matches, matches in the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the Champions League Final in 2003.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Manchester United vs Nottingham Live Updates!
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Today we will have a game in which the home team arrives as favorites to face one of the three last places in the general table.
Nottingham Forest, recently promoted to the Premier League, has not been able to score enough points to get out of the relegation zone, so in this second part of the tournament they need to win as many games as possible.
On the other hand, the team coached by ten Hag, will be looking to close the season to the maximum to aspire to a place in the UEFA Champions League.