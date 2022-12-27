Tigres vs Santos LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
6:25 PM2 minutes ago

5'

Thuavin's shot at Acevedo's goal, but the ball passes close.
6:20 PM7 minutes ago

0'

Tigres and Santos kick off.
6:15 PM12 minutes ago

Santos: LineUp

C. Acevedo, J. Rivaldo, M. Dória, O. Manzanares, R. López, D. Medina, J. Brunetta, A. López, C. Domínguez, E. Pérez, J. Correa.
6:10 PM17 minutes ago

Tigres: LineUp

M. Ortega; J. Garza, E. Tercero, D. Reyes, S. Caetano, Carioca, S. Fierro, S. Córdova, L. Flores, F. Thauvin. 
6:05 PM22 minutes ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
6:00 PM27 minutes ago

At home

Tigres has already arrived at the stadium and will be looking for a victory tonight to close the tournament.

5:55 PM32 minutes ago

Present

Santos is already at the Universitario and will be looking for a good match.
5:50 PM37 minutes ago

What data

Tigres and Santos have faced each other 65 times, of which Tigres have won 23 and Santos 17, so tonight's duel will be intense.
5:45 PM42 minutes ago

Ojo con este jugador

Brunetta will be looking to generate danger in Nahuel Guzmán's goal, the player will go all out to score goals that will give his team the win.
5:40 PMan hour ago

What a thing

This afternoon Fernando Gorriarán will face Santos, his former team, and will be looking to play a key role in helping Tigres emerge victorious.
5:35 PMan hour ago

Not long to go

We are less than an hour away from the start of the match in this building, a good clash is coming.
5:30 PMan hour ago

They say goodbye!

Neither of these teams has a chance to play in the final, so this will be the last duel they will play before the kick-off.
5:25 PMan hour ago

We're back!

We are back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Tigres and Santos, and we will shortly share the most relevant information with you, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Tigres vs Santos live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Universitario Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
5:15 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Tigres vs Santos online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Tigres vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:10 PMan hour ago

What time is Tigres vs Santos, matchday 15 of the Premier League?

This is the kickoff time for the Tigres vs Santos match on December 27, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Spain: 01:00 hours

United States: 17:00 hours PT and 19:00 hours ET

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 20:00 hours

Uruguay: 20:00 hours

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 17:00 hours

India: 17:00 PM 

Nigeria: 5:00 p.m.

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 6:00 PM

5:05 PMan hour ago

Santos Statements

Juan Brunetta spoke after the victory against Mazatlan: "The truth is that we did not play well, but we understand that these are the first preseason matches. We are focusing on the physical aspect, on avoiding injuries and on getting ready for the start of the tournament, which is the most important match for us. Obviously we have several points to improve. In our self-criticism we are aware that this cannot happen to us, so we will continue to work to improve".

"My role is to generate, to help the strikers to score, and I think that is my role, despite the fact that players like Gorri and Leo, who did it very well, left us, but I think that we also have players in the club who can do it much better".

"Last tournament we were in the first four places, although we missed out on reaching the Semifinals. I think we deserved a little more, now we will aim to be at least in the Quarterfinals, fighting to advance two more phases to reach the Final. We have to take it one step at a time, the Mexican tournament is very difficult, so we have to focus first on the match against Tigres on Matchday 1".

5:00 PMan hour ago

Statements by Tigres

Diego Cocca spoke after the defeat against Chivas: "We have to understand that this is a process, we are going to seek objectives that are not going to be achieved from one match to the next. This is a change in the way we train, in the way we think, in the way we think. We will have it every training session, every match and we will improve little by little. This is not going to mean that it will always be a continuous upward growth. We have to take the positive, that there are many good things. We are on the way, in process and we haven't even started yet".

"We never like defeats but at this stage of preparation the most important thing is to draw conclusions and the goal is to improve I think we did very well especially in the first half. Of course, there is still a lack of things to do, but the team showed its intentions. The team really showed some good things, I like the idea, we did not let the opponent play, they had just scored four goals and we know they play very well. We could not sustain that tactical intensity that is much more mental than physical, but it is a normal product of this change we are looking for".

"In the preseason he was bothered in the same place, his rectus, the adductor, is a bit loaded. He started the match like that, so as a precaution he didn't continue. It's something we have to strengthen.

"If we find a player who meets the characteristics the team needs and can be brought in, he will be welcome. We will tell you the moment we have the possibility to confirm it".

4:55 PM2 hours ago

How does Santos arrive?

Santos defeated Mazatlán in a very intense match, three goals to two, making it three out of three and looking to get closer to the final phase.

4:50 PM2 hours ago

How are Tigres coming in?

Tigres arrives at this match after losing two goals to one against Chivas in the SKY Cup match. Tigres has yet to find its rhythm under Cocca, and will be looking for three points from three.

4:45 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium.

The Tigres vs Santos match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, located in Nuevo León, Monterrey. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
4:40 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Tigres vs Santos live stream, corresponding to Matchday 5 of the SKY Cup. The match will take place at the Universitario Stadium at 18:00.
