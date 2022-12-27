Tigres vs Santos LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Santos: LineUp
Tigres: LineUp
Stay tuned for the Tigres vs Santos live stream.
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Santos online and live stream
Tigres vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Tigres vs Santos, matchday 15 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.
Spain: 01:00 hours
United States: 17:00 hours PT and 19:00 hours ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 17:00 hours
India: 17:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 p.m.
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Australia: 8:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 6:00 PM
Santos Statements
"My role is to generate, to help the strikers to score, and I think that is my role, despite the fact that players like Gorri and Leo, who did it very well, left us, but I think that we also have players in the club who can do it much better".
"Last tournament we were in the first four places, although we missed out on reaching the Semifinals. I think we deserved a little more, now we will aim to be at least in the Quarterfinals, fighting to advance two more phases to reach the Final. We have to take it one step at a time, the Mexican tournament is very difficult, so we have to focus first on the match against Tigres on Matchday 1".
Statements by Tigres
"We never like defeats but at this stage of preparation the most important thing is to draw conclusions and the goal is to improve I think we did very well especially in the first half. Of course, there is still a lack of things to do, but the team showed its intentions. The team really showed some good things, I like the idea, we did not let the opponent play, they had just scored four goals and we know they play very well. We could not sustain that tactical intensity that is much more mental than physical, but it is a normal product of this change we are looking for".
"In the preseason he was bothered in the same place, his rectus, the adductor, is a bit loaded. He started the match like that, so as a precaution he didn't continue. It's something we have to strengthen.
"If we find a player who meets the characteristics the team needs and can be brought in, he will be welcome. We will tell you the moment we have the possibility to confirm it".
